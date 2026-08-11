Bills Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB in Roster Shakeup

The Buffalo Bills have a pair of familiar faces behind Josh Allen in the quarterback room this summer, bringing two veterans who have spent considerable time with the team.

Despite the familiarity, the Bills could be headed to a major shakeup when it comes time for final cuts. SB Nation’s Chris Trapasso predicted that the Bills would cut ties with veteran Kyle Allen, who had already spent time with the team as Josh Allen’s No. 2.

Bills Could Make Surprise Quarterback Move

In a post-training camp prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, Trapasso predicted the Bills would turn to longtime practice squad signal-caller Shane Buechele as the primary backup.