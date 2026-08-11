Bills Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB in Roster Shakeup

The Buffalo Bills have a pair of familiar faces behind Josh Allen in the quarterback room this summer, bringing two veterans who have spent considerable time with the team.
Despite the familiarity, the Bills could be headed to a major shakeup when it comes time for final cuts. SB Nation’s Chris Trapasso predicted that the Bills would cut ties with veteran Kyle Allen, who had already spent time with the team as Josh Allen’s No. 2.
Bills Could Make Surprise Quarterback Move
In a post-training camp prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, Trapasso predicted the Bills would turn to longtime practice squad signal-caller Shane Buechele as the primary backup.
“Kyle Allen underwhelmed at training camp almost every day,” Trapasso wrote. “Buechele came on strong late. I think we have a serious QB2 battle on our hands this preseason.”
Trapasso is not the only one sounding a warning for Kyle Allen. Bills insider Matt Parrino of NYUP.com also believes practice squad veteran Buechele has been outplaying him.
“Buechele made Monday feel like a real competition for the backup quarterback job,” Parrino wrote. “Facing pressure right in his face, he delivered a strike to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown — the kind of throw that builds a resume over the course of a camp. Kyle Allen was brought in largely on the strength of his relationship with Josh Allen, but on quarterback play alone, Buechele has outplayed him so far.”
Shane Buechele Gained Experience Last Season
Though Buechele has spent many years on NFL practice squads — first with the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Bills — but finally got the chance to see some NFL action last season. He was signed by the Chiefs after they lost Patrick Mahomes and then Gardner Minshew to season-ending injuries, allowing him to play in his first NFL game.
Buechele appeared in the team’s January 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, going 7-for-14 for 88 yards.
Buechele has been important to the Bills, serving as something of a player-coach for Allen to help the starter with his mechanics. Reporter Nick Sabato of the Niagara Gazette called Buechele “Allen’s right-hand man,” noting that he has worked with Buffalo’s franchise quarterback to help improve his throwing mechanics.
Ronald Curry, the team’s quarterback coach, said Buechele has been an asset to the team’s quarterback room.
“He just has a great bedside manner,” Curry said. “He sees the game easy and he’s coachable. And I think he’s great for Josh, being the caddy in the room. And he’s great for me just to bounce stuff off of him. If he wants to do coaching one day, I’m pretty sure he’ll excel at it.”
Bills Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran QB in Roster Shakeup