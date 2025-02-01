Bills Proposed Trade to Get Star Pass Rusher Would Fit a Great Need

NFL draft season is now upon us after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo sits with the 30th pick, and as of right now, many NFL draft experts are mocking the Bills at wide receiver.

The Bills need some help in the passing game, but they also need a playmaking defensive end.

This draft class is deep on the defensive line, so grabbing one with the 30th pick could be significant.

It will take a while for the rookie pass rusher to adjust to the NFL, and who knows how they will do so?

Buffalo doesn’t have time to sit around and wait for young rookies to get better.

The Bills window is now—making a splash for a star defensive end who has numerous years of being incredible in the NFL might be the way to go.

Bills Could Trade For Garrett or Crosby

Two-pass rushers have been rumored in trades this offseason. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby.

Both play on teams that are picking No.2 and No.6 in the draft, and a possible rebuild could be coming for both franchises.

Garrett and Crosby will return many picks if their teams focus on the future instead of winning immediately.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry shot down any Garrett trade speculation at this week’s Senior Bowl.