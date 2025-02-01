Bills Proposed Trade to Get Star Pass Rusher Would Fit a Great Need

NFL draft season is now upon us after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo sits with the 30th pick, and as of right now, many NFL draft experts are mocking the Bills at wide receiver.
The Bills need some help in the passing game, but they also need a playmaking defensive end.
This draft class is deep on the defensive line, so grabbing one with the 30th pick could be significant.
It will take a while for the rookie pass rusher to adjust to the NFL, and who knows how they will do so?
Buffalo doesn’t have time to sit around and wait for young rookies to get better.
The Bills window is now—making a splash for a star defensive end who has numerous years of being incredible in the NFL might be the way to go.
Bills Could Trade For Garrett or Crosby
Two-pass rushers have been rumored in trades this offseason. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby.
Both play on teams that are picking No.2 and No.6 in the draft, and a possible rebuild could be coming for both franchises.
Garrett and Crosby will return many picks if their teams focus on the future instead of winning immediately.
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry shot down any Garrett trade speculation at this week’s Senior Bowl.
“We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future,” Berry said. “We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my early January press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”
Crosby’s contract has two years left before he hits free agency. If the Raiders are looking to rebuild, trading their star pass rusher would be a great way to acquire young players for the future.
Jarrett Bailey from The Sporting News published a Buffalo Bills mock draft, in which the Bills trade the 30th pick to the Raiders along with a 2025 fourth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, a 2026 first-rounder for Crosby, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
The trade sounds excellent, and if the Bills can trade for Crosby, they must.
Buffalo Would Have to Pay a Steep Price
Buffalo’s been on the wrong side of too many losses in the postseason. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes puts on a show every January when the two teams play.
If the Bills acquire a pass rusher like Crosby, he can pressure Mahomes and, hopefully, force him to throw a few interceptions.
The 27-year-old pass rusher had recorded double-digit sacks in three of his first six seasons and was on his way last year before an injury that kept him out the last five games.
Buffalo should be in any trade talks for Crosby. An issue the Bills will be dealing with is if Crosby is truly made available, around 15-20 teams will also be in the mix.
The Raiders can get a much better package from other teams with higher draft picks, so the Bills would have to pay a steep price since having the 30th pick in the first round isn’t that impressive.
Hopefully, Buffalo can land a star defensive end because waiting for high draft picks to play their role has not worked out over the years.
Comments
Bills Proposed Trade to Get Star Pass Rusher Would Fit a Great Need