Bills Provide Injury Update on DJ Moore Ahead of Week 2 Clash With Lions

During the Buffalo Bills‘ 36-31 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, wide receiver DJ Moore suffered a lower-leg injury on the last offensive drive of the game.

Moore went into the blue medical tent for treatment, but he returned to the game. However, the most important thing is how he felt on Monday, and it seems like the Bills have nothing to worry about.

Since the Bills will be taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, they put out their injury report on Monday afternoon, and Moore wasn’t on it.

The Bills didn’t practice on Monday, but six players still made the injury list, and here are their statuses. Buffalo estimated the player statuses as if it had practiced, based on how much they would’ve been able to practice.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, Calf, Limited

Safety Cole Bishop, Knee/Groin, Full

Outside Linebacker Bradley Chubb, Thumb, Full

Defensive Back Jordan Hancock, Quad, Full

Running Back Ty Johnson, Hamstring, Limited

Defensive Lineman T.J. Sanders, Knee, Limited

Moore Had a Great Bills Debut

The Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in March for Moore, and he lived up to the trade in his first game for Buffalo.

Moore ended the afternoon with five receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown. He demonstrated the potential to be what Stefon Diggs was for the Bills from 2020 to 2023.

Josh Allen has been looking for a No. 1 receiver for the last two seasons, and he might have found his guy in Moore.

Allen Could Be Feeling the Effect From the Texans’ Turf in Week 2

With the Bills’ quick turnaround, it will be interesting to see how Allen performs on Thursday. He mentioned earlier in the offseason that playing on turf can be tough on his body, and he often feels it for a few days afterward. While the Bills play on natural grass, the Texans have artificial turf, which means Allen could still be feeling the effects of the hits he took on the turf during Sunday’s game when Buffalo faces Detroit on Thursday.

“Grass is healthier for our bodies. I’m at a point in my career now where, when we practice on the artificial turf, I can feel it the next day,” Allen said, in August. “When we are out there [on natural grass], I feel great. I think any honest guy would tell you that’s how they feel. So I think it’s healthier injury prevention. I’ve gotten numerous burns on my legs from artificial turf to the point where I can’t sleep at night because it’s bubbling over. It’s very painful. I’m excited not to deal with it at home at least. I know we will probably still play games on the road on turf, but if I could snap my fingers and make every field grass, I would.”

It will be interesting to see how Allen looks when the Bills take the field on Thursday night.