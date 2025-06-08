Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Announcement Days After Wedding

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was married on May 31, but he’s already been the subject of a big announcement since the ceremony took place. Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld were married in a picturesque ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and while the couple hasn’t shared too many official photos from the wedding, the images that have leaked are nothing short of spectacular.

The couple started dating in 2023 and got engaged in November 2024, so they were engaged for less than a year before getting married. When you know, you know, and these two apparently knew they were made for each other pretty early on in their relationship.

Now, with the wedding behind him, the reigning MVP is looking ahead to the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills.

Delicious Josh Allen News for New Season

Allen’s new venture turns out to be a delicious one. On June 3, Snickers and the quarterback announced a partnership to launch limited edition collectible Snickers and Snickers Ice Cream packs, each featuring Allen.

Allen actually has been someone who likes eating Snickers for a while. “I’ve always been a fan of Snickers, so putting my name – and my game – on these packs is a win,” Allen said in a statement. “Whether you’re taking the field or taking your fantasy line-up to victory, Snickers has your back when hunger strikes.”

Even those who don’t live in the Buffalo area will get to try these unique Snickers offerings, because according to the company, the limited-edition bars will be available nationwide starting in June, arriving right ahead of the preseason.

“Snickers has been a part of football culture for over 20 years,” Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley North America, said. “With the help of NFL MVP Josh Allen, Snickers is turning every halftime into a moment of delicious satisfaction and giving fans something new to rally behind.”

They’re teasing more collaborations with Allen on the way, too, as the company says “this is just the first play” and to “expect more surprises all season long as Snickers and Josh continue to bring the flavor, fun and football fire to keep fans satisfied all season long.”

Another MVP Honor for Josh Allen is Possible

Allen was named the MVP for the 2024-25 season, and it was a very deserved honor. Now, NFL analyst Aaron Schatz thinks that the Bills quarterback will that MVP award again at the end of next season. It’s rare for the same player to get the away two consecutive years, but if Allen is able to bring the Bills to that final game, it’s certainly possible.

“There’s nothing wrong with going with the best quarterback in the league, but who is that at this point?” Schatz stated, as reported by ESPN.

He added, “Mahomes will probably sail through another regular season at 90% peak efficiency, which leaves us with Allen, Jackson and Burrow. Since I’m picking the Bills to go to the Super Bowl, Allen would likely be coming off a great season, so let’s predict a second straight trophy for him.”