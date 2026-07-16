Bills Cut Ties With ‘Explosive’ Veteran WR Just Weeks After Signing Him

The Buffalo Bills are fine-tuning their roster in the weeks before training camp, parting ways with a veteran wide receiver who was expected to compete for a key role with the team.

The Bills this week landed wide receiver Quentin Skinner, claiming him off waivers after the New York Jets cut ties with him. To make room on their 90-man roster, the Bills released veteran wide receiver Deven Thompkins in a move that could clear the way for another player on the roster bubble.

Bills Drop Receiver Without Ever Seeing Him Play

The Bills had initially signed Thompkins last month, adding a speedy receiver and return specialist who appeared in 36 games since coming into the NFL in 2022. Thompkins made 29 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown while regularly returning kicks and punts.

Thompkins went undrafted after leaving Utah State, first signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earning praise from head coach Todd Bowles.

“He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive off of the ball, and he’s made some good catches,” Bowles said. “I’ll be looking at him.”

Though Thompkins has struggled to find a place in the NFL, he was a strong performer in college with 71 receptions for 2,519 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also averaging 24.9 yards on kick returns.

Thompkins never got a chance to prove himself with the Bills, joining the team after their mandatory minicamp but leaving with close to two weeks before training camp opens.

Another Bills WR Could Benefit From Move

While the Bills still have the same number of receivers after swapping Thompkins out for Skinner, the move this week could benefit a veteran player on the fringes of the roster. The Bills added veteran receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman late last season, but he is expected to face a fight for his job this summer.

Sean Murphy of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings suggested that Hardman will need to differentiate himself on special teams if he wants to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster, a task that could become a bit easier now that Thompkins is gone.

The Bills are set at kick returner with backup running back Ray Davis, but expected to hold an open competition for the punt returner position.