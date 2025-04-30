Bills Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their wide receiver room last offseason, parting ways with both of their top targets and infusing a mix of proven veterans and young talent.

The Bills have been relatively quiet this year, avoiding any splashy moves and sticking largely to the same unit they rolled out in 2024. That could change soon, with one analyst suggesting the Bills could target a Pro Bowl pass-catcher in need of a new home.

Bills Named Top Contender for Keenan Allen

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named top landing spots for some of the big-name free agents still on the market, suggesting the Bills could be the place for wide receiver Keenan Allen. Sullivan noted that one of Allen’s top rumored destinations appears to be out of the mix, leaving the Bills as a potential next stop.

“The door seems to be shut for Allen to go back to the Chicago Bears after the team added Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III on Day 2 of the draft. Looking elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills present a solid landing spot for multiple reasons.”

The top reason could be the need to give quarterback Josh Allen more proven weapons, Sullivan wrote. Allen could also help lift the rest of the receiving corps around him, the CBS Sports writer added.

“First, Allen would pair himself with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, so he’d have elite quarterback play at his disposal,” Sullivan wrote. “Because of the presence of Allen, Buffalo is also in the thick of a Super Bowl window, giving Allen an opportunity to compete for a championship. While the team did sign Josh Palmer in free agency, the Bills also could use another veteran receiver to help bring along Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.”

Bills Have Other Options

The Bills could have other options to fill the remaining vacancies in their wide receiving corps. The team lost veteran Mack Hollins, a popular red-zone target and special teams ace. Amari Cooper, who came to Buffalo ahead of last year’s trade deadline, also remains unsigned after hitting free agency.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the door remains open for Cooper to make a return, but the Bills are also looking elsewhere for talent. The team used a seventh-round draft pick on receiver Kaden Prather, who has an intriguing mix of size and speed.

NFL.com expert Lance Zierlein noted that Prather could stretch opposing defenses if he lands on the active roster for the coming season.

“Outside receiver with size and speed to create advantages downfield,” Zierlein wrote. “Prather is not explosive — though he builds and carries speed to create deep windows — and needs to do a better job of finishing routes and catches. He’s too leggy and tight-hipped to beat man coverage over the first two levels and he’s not a natural pass catcher in traffic.”

The Bills also had a meeting with free agent Elijah Moore, who has put together four strong seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Moore has proven to be a dependable receiver, topping 450 yards in each of his four NFL seasons.