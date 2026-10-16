Bills Urged to Add $75 Million Safety in Trade Deadline Move

The Buffalo Bills have struggled in their secondary despite a 4-1 start, but could have a chance to bolster the position with a big move before the trade deadline.

The team’s defense has seen varying results in the move to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme, with the defensive line seeing improvement from Sean McDermott’s previous base defense and the secondary struggling.

Bills Could Target Derwin James in Trade-Deadline Deal

SI.com’s Randy Gurzi believes the Bills could help with a trade-deadline move for a $75 million safety who could be in need of a change of scenery.

Gurzi broke down some potential deadline targets for the Bills, including Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James. Gurzi predicted the Chargers could look to start selling off assets after a dismal start to the season, which the Bills have contributed to with a Week 3 win in Buffalo.

While the Chargers have yet to indicate they will be sellers at the trade deadline, Gurzi suggested that could be coming soon.

“The Chargers are in worse shape, with a record of 0-5,” Gurzi wrote. “They haven’t signalled that they’re ready to start making moves, but James is someone who could bring back a decent draft pick. He is also 30 years old, meaning he wouldn’t be part of a rebuild (should the Chargers be interested in one), but could help a team such as Buffalo looking for a title.”

The Bills may need to bid high to land James, who just signed a three-year deal with the Chargers worth $75.6 million.

Bills Could Promote From Within

Gurzi added that the Bills could also target Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, though they could have an internal candidate to shore up the situation. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted the Bills could move veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the bench and insert Damar Hamlin back in a starting role.

Buscaglia suggested that Hamlin could be a better partner for Cole Bishop, who has struggled at times.

“Still, Bishop’s play this year has been misunderstood, and he’s been solid, albeit unspectacular,” Buscaglia wrote. “He is not a problem. There’s more to it, however, because I’ve seen it before, and I think the catalyst for getting that player back might be a change at the other safety spot. I wouldn’t rule out the Bills going to Damar Hamlin, because he’s always where he’s supposed to be and a much safer option.”