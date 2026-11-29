The Buffalo Bills lost a quarterback last week after Shane Buechele was poached from their practice squad, but they could have a chance to snag a very experienced replacement.

The Indianapolis Colts picked up Buechele to add depth, the second time in the last two years that a quarterback-needy team has plucked Buechele from Buffalo’s practice squad. While the Bills had no problem going with just two quarterbacks for this week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, they may want to add some insurance for the final stretch of the season.

Bills Could Tap Tua Tagovailoa as No. 3 Quarterback

Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 suggested that the Bills have two veteran options if they choose to fill the third quarterback spot, including longtime Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Both Tua and Daniel Jones would be very good practice squad QBs (the Bills need one),” Capaccio wrote in a post on X. “They’ve been around the league, different systems, and understand how QB rooms and game plans operate to help prepare.”

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that they were parting ways with Tagovailoa, who left the Dolphins in the offseason and signed with the hope of competing for the starting job. Tagovailoa started in Week 1, but was soon lost to a back injury, and Michael Penix regained his job after returning from a torn ACL.

The Falcons parted ways with Tagovailoa on good terms, announcing the move this weekend.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said in a statement, via ESPN. “After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

Tagovailoa appeared in just two games this season.

Tua Tagovailoa Has Ties With Bills

Aside from facing the Bills twice each season with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa has some close ties with the team. He and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have a friendly relationship, which has been a factor in some of the other selections the Bills have made to fill out their quarterback room.

Buechele worked closely with Allen. Ronald Curry, Buffalo’s former quarterbacks coach, said Buechele often worked with Allen to help improve his mechanics.

“He just has a great bedside manner,” Curry said. “He sees the game easy and he’s coachable. And I think he’s great for Josh, being the caddy in the room. And he’s great for me just to bounce stuff off of him. If he wants to do coaching one day, I’m pretty sure he’ll excel at it.”