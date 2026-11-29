The Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving collapse will be hard to forget, and it might end up costing head coach Brian Schottenheimer his job.

Dallas led the Philadelphia Eagles 28-10 at halftime and by as many as 21 points late in the third quarter. But former Cowboys backup Joe Milton led the Eagles to touchdowns on three of four drives. Jake Elliott then hit a 59-yard field goal in the final seconds to give Philly a 39-38 win.

The loss dropped Dallas to 5-7 and put Schottenheimer squarely on the hot seat. Owner Jerry Jones said after the game that he doesn’t expect a midseason coaching change.

However, others are already looking ahead to next offseason.

NFL Insider Wants Cowboys to Hire Sean McDermott

NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes it’s only a matter of time before Dallas is looking for a new head coach, and he already has a replacement in mind.

“The #Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach,” La Canfora posted on X. “It was clear before Thanksgiving and Jerry Jones can’t really hide it anymore – how about a real proven HC for a chance? Sean McDermott should be atop this list.”

It isn’t the first time La Canfora has turned up the heat on Schottenheimer.

Earlier this month, he reported that league executives expect a new coach and a new staff in Dallas in 2027 if the Cowboys miss the playoffs. After Thursday’s loss, he called it “the end of the end” and said Schottenheimer’s failure to get his defensive staff in order will cost him his job.

Jones isn’t there yet — at least publicly.

“I wouldn’t anticipate that, no, at this juncture,” Jones said when asked about a midseason change.

When he was asked what gives him confidence in Schottenheimer, his answer wasn’t much of an endorsement.

“Nothing we’ve seen out here tonight, but you’ve got to look at everything,” Jones said.

Schottenheimer is 12-16-1 since taking over in 2025.

Why Sean McDermott Makes Sense for the Cowboys

McDermott has spent the 2026 season out of football after nine years with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo fired him on Jan. 19, less than 48 hours after a 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

His track record speaks for itself. McDermott went 98-50 in the regular season, made the playoffs in eight of nine seasons, and snapped Buffalo’s 18-year playoff drought in his first year. He also won 10 or more games in seven straight seasons.

The knock on him? He never got the Bills to a Super Bowl. McDermott went 8-8 in the playoffs, and his eight postseason wins are the most by any coach without a Super Bowl appearance.

But the Cowboys are in no position to be picky. They’re on track to miss the playoffs for a third straight season. And defense is where McDermott made his name. Buffalo allowed the third-fewest points per game (20.2) during his tenure.

Dallas, meanwhile, allowed a franchise-record 511 points last season. According to La Canfora, the defense has given up 40 points a game since the team brought in Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant.

McDermott won’t come cheap, and La Canfora even questioned whether Jones would pay up for a top candidate.

However, for a franchise that hasn’t reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, a coach with 98 regular-season wins could be a price worth paying.