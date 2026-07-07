Bills Ignored Diminishing Returns in Blockbuster WR Trade

The Buffalo Bills are desperate enough to add wide receiver talent and depth that they may have ignored a major red flag in their biggest move of the offseason.

The Bills, who haven’t had a receiver with more than 821 yards since 2023, gave up a 2nd-round pick for Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, hoping he can be that player for them despite his numbers declining each of the last 2 seasons.

Moore signed a 4-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears before the 2024 season. That followed career highs of 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and 9 total touchdowns in 2023. He followed that with 966 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024, then a dismal 682 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2025 as the Bears won the NFC North Division.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton gave the Bills 1 of his lowest grades — a “C” — for the trade in his postmortem for NFL offseason moves.