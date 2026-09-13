CJ Stroud Under Fire for Blunder as Bills Survive vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills were able to survive against the Houston Texans, and CJ Stroud is under scrutiny for a fumble on the team’s final offensive play. Buffalo sealed the 36-31 win over Houston after recovering Stroud’s fumble to end the game.

Stroud may be getting backlash for the play, but it was the Bills defense that helped force the turnover. Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau was able to knock the ball loose after making short work of the Texans offensive line.

Prior to the turnover, the Texans were driving with a chance to win the game as the ball was on Buffalo’s 19 yard line.

“That was not the game CJ Stroud was looking for to quiet his doubters,” Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser noted on X. “Absolutely bungled the end of that game.”

Stroud may want to avoid checking social media as there is plenty more criticism of the Texans quarterback.

“CJ Stroud is betting on himself this season,” NFL analyst Trey Wingo explained. “Week one off to a rough start. Took a horrible sack and then coughs it up once again in that final drive.

“Same issues we saw in the playoffs, Huge win for Buffalo in their house of horrors.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Notches Clutch TD Pass, While Texans QB CJ Stroud’s Fumble Ends Game

The challenge is it was a solid performance for Stroud, but the only thing most people will be discussing is the fumble. Stroud threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns while completing more than 68% of his passes.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished the game on a much different note. Allen threw a late touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer to lead Buffalo to a comeback victory.

The star quarterback threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. Allen also added 23 rushing yards and two 2 TDs on the ground.

NFL Fans Are Split on Texans QB CJ Stroud’s Performance vs. Bills

Not everyone is blaming Stroud. ESPN’s Sam Block pointed out that Stroud’s play kept the Texans in the game as Houston struggled to slow down Buffalo’s offense.

“People will see that fumble and ignore the rest of the game,” Block remarked on X. “And that’s wrong. CJ Stroud was incredible today.

“Texans were in that game BECAUSE of him.”

Others are pointing to Stroud struggle’s against the Bills pass rush.

“CJ Stroud has great talent but sack avoidance is going to be his Kryptonite,” NFL analytics coach Ryan Paganetti explained.

It is a quick turnaround for the Bills as the team faces the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Stroud and the Texans will look to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 20.