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Bills Land 6-foot-5, 195-Pound WR From AFC East Rival

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Quentin Skinner
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New York Jets wide receiver Quentin Skinner.

The Buffalo Bills still need answers in their wide receivers room — little surprise, being that they haven’t had anyone with 1,000 receiving yards since wide receiver Stefon Diggs in 2023.

That’s why they’re trying anything to bring that room back to life, which now includes claiming 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver Quentin Skinner off waivers from the New York Jets.

“Bills claimed WR Quentin Skinner off waivers from the Jets,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Skinner spent his rookie season in 2025 with the New York Jets after making it onto the roster as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Bills Land 6-foot-5, 195-Pound WR From AFC East Rival

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