Bills Land 6-foot-5, 195-Pound WR From AFC East Rival

The Buffalo Bills still need answers in their wide receivers room — little surprise, being that they haven’t had anyone with 1,000 receiving yards since wide receiver Stefon Diggs in 2023.

That’s why they’re trying anything to bring that room back to life, which now includes claiming 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver Quentin Skinner off waivers from the New York Jets.

“Bills claimed WR Quentin Skinner off waivers from the Jets,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Skinner spent his rookie season in 2025 with the New York Jets after making it onto the roster as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas.