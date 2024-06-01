Bills $52 Million TE Predicted to Take Over Surprising New Position

The Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox could take on a dual role in 2024.

While Tyler Bass typically handles kickoffs, the 5-foot-10, 183-pounder may be ill-equipped for the role this season. Under the NFL’s new kickoff rules, a kicker who tackles can be a huge advantage in certain situations. Utilizing Knox, a 6-foot-4, 254-pound tight end, may be an option.

The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski addressed the possible shift in his June 1 mailbag column. “As for a position player who could kick off, a couple years back, I recall Dawson Knox, Micah Hyde, and Matt Barkley all attempting extra points during a training camp practice,” Skurski wrote. “Knox is the only one of them still with the team.”

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov posted, “The NFL’s new kickoff rule essentially positions the kicker as the last line of defense on returns if the returner gets past the initial wall. Not wanting your kicker in that situation, especially when you need him for field goals, adds another fascinating dynamic.”

The Kansas City Chiefs are seriously contemplating using safety Justin Reid or running back Louis Rees-Zammit for kickoffs. Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley may start experimenting at the position when OTAs resume on June 3.

Knox, who signed a four-year, $52 million extension in 2022, agreed to restructure his deal this offseason. While he essentially took a pay cut, the new three-year, $29.5 million deal locks him in through 2026.

Bills TE Dawson Knox Is Coming Off One of the Worst Seasons of His Career

The Bills offense looks vastly different in 2024. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, Knox is quarterback Josh Allen‘s longest-tenured offensive weapon.

However, Knox is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career. While the Bills utilized 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) early on with tight end Dalton Kincaid last year, they drifted away from that plan after former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired and Knox underwent mid-season wrist surgery.

In 12 games, Knox registered a total of 22 receptions for 186 yards and two scores. Following two consecutive seasons with over 500 yards this was a sharp decline in production. His drop rate in 2023 (13.2%) was “the worst drop rate of the past four seasons by a Bills skill position player,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported.

The Bills’ third third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft still provides great value both on and off the field. Not only is he a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room, but he could bounce back being at full health this year.

Athlon Sports’ Mike D’Abate wrote, “Knox is successful when finding space sitting down in soft zones, as well as utilizing flat combinations.

“When the ball is not headed his way, Knox has also stepped up his blocking game on the edge, especially improving upon sealing his blocks. In most circumstances, he is well-positioned to be a problematic player to defend for any team.”

With Knox primarily used as a blocker, Kincaid finished his rookie season with 73 catches for 673 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bills OC Joe Brady Addressed Using 12-Personnel With Dawson Knox & Dalton Kincaid

DALTON KINCAID SZN 😤 pic.twitter.com/1RmacHDobH — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) May 31, 2024



Speaking to reporters on May 28, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady addressed the possibility of using more 12 personnel in 2024.

“We’re going to try to put our best 11 on the football field and week to week that might change, depending on the matchups,” Brady said. “Because you’re not just not necessarily just attacking weaknesses in defense. You’re just trying to find your strengths and attack the weaknesses. Some weeks that might be 12 personnel. Some weeks that might be 22 personnel.

“But we’d love to grow that package and just get them comfortable and putting them in different situations, different spots that they haven’t been in and see how they kind of respond to it.”