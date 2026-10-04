What Happened to Dee Alford? Bills DB Exits Patriots Game With Injury

Buffalo Bills nickel cornerback Dee Alford went to the medical tent with an apparent lower-body injury in the third quarter against the New England Patriots.

With Buffalo’s backup slot options already thinned, the injury lands with the Bills leading 17-14 and no answer yet on whether Alford comes back. The Patriots then scored to make it 21-17.

Alford went down on a first-and-8 play with 9:33 left in the quarter at Highmark Stadium. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson ran right guard for 6 yards to the Bills’ 2-yard line, according to the NEvsBUF play-by-play account, and Alford was hurt on the tackle.

Trainers attended to him on the field. He walked off under his own power, but not to the bench. He went straight into the blue medical tent, according to Buffalo News reporter Katherine Fitzgerald, and was still inside several minutes later.

Dee Alford Injury Status and Bills Fallout

Nobody has announced a diagnosis. The injury looked like a lower-body problem, according to reporter Alex Brasky.

Alford has been neither ruled out nor cleared. Fitzgerald treated his status as an open question while he was evaluated, as did Bills reporter Lance Lysowski.

Who covers the slot if he can’t go? Backup nickel Te’Cory Couch is doubtful to return with a hamstring injury, according to reporter Ian Mills, and Jordan Hancock is on injured reserve. Lysowski noted that C.J. Gardner-Johnson can slide to nickel, which would push Damar Hamlin into a safety role.

The secondary was short before kickoff. Starting outside corner Christian Benford sat out with a toe injury, and Davison Igbinosun started opposite Maxwell Hairston, according to Sports Illustrated writer Randy Gurzi.

Alford has been through a scare this season already. He left Buffalo’s Sept. 17 Lions game late in the first half after trainers worked on his lower leg and left calf, then returned for the second half.

Dee Alford Career Path From FedEx to Bills

Alford’s road to Buffalo included a stop on the overnight shift. DeAundre Alford was born Nov. 5, 1997, in Hernando, Mississippi, and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He played at Division II Tusculum, where he totaled 140 tackles and 10 interceptions in 40 games.

Nobody drafted him in 2020, and the pandemic wiped out his spring chances. He worked overnight shifts at a FedEx warehouse before signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL, starting on their 2021 Grey Cup champions.

The Falcons signed him in January 2022. Alford played 64 games in Atlanta through 2025, finishing with 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and 37 passes defensed, according to ESPN career statistics. His best year was 2025: 13 passes defensed, three interceptions (one off Bills quarterback Josh Allen) and six tackles for loss.

On March 12, 2026, he became the first free agent general manager Brandon Beane signed, a three-year, $15.75 million deal worth up to $21 million. Beane described Alford as having “a chip,” and said Buffalo had not yet seen his best football, as quoted by Bills Wire.

Alford is Buffalo’s slot corner in Jim Leonhard’s defense. Before Sunday, he had 11 tackles and one pass defensed in three games.