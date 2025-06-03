Eye-Opening Details on Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Wedding Emerge

On Saturday, May 31, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got married to his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The two were engaged for less than a year, since Allen proposed to Steinfeld during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week in November on a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It really looked like a storybook proposal, and one would expect nothing less from the reigning MVP. Go big or go home.

While Allen and Steinfeld kept their wedding plans pretty secret, the wedding date leaked, thanks to Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins spilling the beans well before the special day. So, media were ready to cover this event when it happened.

Now, more details of the wedding have emerged, and it seems like it was truly a perfect event.

New Details on Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

As for the theme of the wedding, the two had black-and-white color scheme for their wedding, as noted by Brides magazine, “positioning large arrangements of white flowers throughout the outdoor ceremony space.” Brides also notes, “The dress code may have also directed guests to dress in neutral tones, as the majority of attendees were pictured in black attire. During the ceremony, a few guests held white parasols to shield themselves from the sun.”

Also, the couple said their vows to each other under a tented canvas structure, according to photos in the Daily Mail.

Allen and Steinfeld haven’t confirmed their official guest list yet, but we know from photos shared that comedian, writer and actor Larry David was there. How wild is that? David was a producer on “Seinfeld” and also the star of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Also on the guest list were some of Allen’s Buffalo Bills teammates, such as Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele. It appears that Sean McDermott was also there.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Honeymoon is a Mystery

While Steinfeld and Allen’s wedding details leaked out, they’ve kept their honeymoon totally secret. There’s no word on when or where the honeymoon will take place, so the couple will get some much-needed privacy.

After Steinfeld and Allen were officially engaged, even though the couple kept things private, Steinfeld shared comments from Allen in her newsletter, Beau Society, via E Online, where he stated, “It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy. I can keep going if you want me to keep going.”

Steinfeld also talked about how excited she was for the upcoming wedding while keeping the details to herself, stating, “While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet, I have to hold this close for a little while longer.”

She added, “All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say ‘We’re engaged’ or ‘We’re getting married’ I start crying.”