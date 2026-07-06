DJ Moore Put on Notice as Bills Gear Up for Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills made a big move this offseason when they traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore.

Buffalo knew it needed a major upgrade at receiver, and even though Moore isn’t one of the best in the NFL, he’s still an improvement over the players the Bills had on their roster. But will the addition of Moore be enough for Buffalo this season?

Will DJ Moore be Enough For the Bills?

Jeremy Bergman from NFL.com believes one of the storylines for the Bills this season is whether Moore will be enough for their passing attack, or if they will need more receivers to step up.

“The Bills have missed Stefon Diggs,” Bergman wrote on Monday. “Draftees Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and free-agent additions Josh Palmer and Brandin Cooks haven’t quite filled his vacancy over the past couple years. Buffalo’s trade for DJ Moore is meant to do just that. Reuniting with Brady, his ex-Panthers OC, Moore has an opportunity to be WR1 for Josh Allen in Buffalo in a way he simply wasn’t for Caleb Williams in Chicago in 2025.

“The seeds of their hopefully fruitful partnership will be sowed in July and August. Moore admitted to “growing pains” in the spring but expects perfection this fall after the offseason-long onboarding process. In addition to providing a sure-handed outlet for Allen, Moore will be looked at to bring along the embattled Coleman, who got called out by owner Terry Pegula in January and has been under a microscope since. If Moore can bring Coleman along and elevate a middling Bills WR room, then Brady’s first-year returns could be big.”

Moore Had a Down Season in 2025

Moore has been in the NFL for eight seasons, starting with the Carolina Panthers for five before being traded to the Bears, where he spent his last three.

Last season, Moore had an underwhelming stat line, only recording 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games, but a lot of that was due to Chicago’s offense.

The Bears had one of the best running attacks in the NFL, which allowed them to focus less on passing and limited Moore’s opportunities. Although the Bills also ran the ball effectively last year, they still have one of the best quarterbacks in Josh Allen, who is known for airing it out. This is precisely why Moore is in Buffalo.

Joe Brady Coached Moore in Carolina

Even though Moore’s production was down last season, Bills head coach Joe Brady still thought he was the same receiver he had when Brady was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2021.

“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” Brady said in March via NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways. I saw that, and I didn’t see a guy that has had any drop-off. I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands. Knowing him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go.”

Moore is going to have a huge role this season, and hopefully he can play well, or the Bills might not reach the Super Bowl.