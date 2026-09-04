Ex-Bills 3,686-Yard WR Tryouts out for Rising AFC Squad

NFL teams are finalizing their practice squads, and several have brought in recently released players for Thursday tryouts. One player who tried out for the Las Vegas Raiders was former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Bills Signed Valdes-Scantling in 2024

Valdes-Scantling has been in the NFL since 2018, starting his career with the Green Bay Packers. He then joined the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls. In 2024, he signed with the Buffalo Bills before moving on to the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 31-year-old wide receiver signed with the Bills on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million in May of 2024.

When the Bills signed Valdes-Scantling, they were coming off trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. But Valdes-Scantling wasn’t coming to Buffalo to be Diggs; he wanted to be himself.

“I never really look at it like that because I went through the same thing when I went to Kansas City and Tyreek Hill left,” Valdes-Scantling said in 2024 on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, via NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack. “I just come in there and be myself. Whatever that version of myself is that’s needed for the team to help them win, that’s what it is. I’ve never really tried to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I want to come in and replace a guy.’ … Just going in and being myself is the goal. It’s never about what anybody else did before me or after me, it’s all about who I am and being the best version of myself.”

Valdes-Scantling appeared in six games for Buffalo, recording two receptions for 26 yards. Buffalo released him on Oct 15, 2024, after trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Valdes-Scantling went into training camp with the Cowboys this offseason, but Dallas released him during the final round of roster cuts on Sunday. He recorded three receptions for 45 yards in the preseason this year.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver has appeared in 116 games, recording 219 receptions for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns throughout his NFL career.

The Raiders Could Use a Veteran Like Valdes-Scantling

Las Vegas has named Kirk Cousins as its starting quarterback for Week 1, but this doesn’t guarantee he’ll hold the position for the entire season. The Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, planning for him to be their future quarterback. To support Mendoza this season, it would be ideal for him to have experienced receivers like Valdes-Scantling, who has played with some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, including Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen.

If the Raiders sign Valdes-Scantling and he makes the active roster, he could play against the Bills this season. Buffalo will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 6 on Oct. 18.