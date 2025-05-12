Exciting Josh Allen Announcement Made on Monday

While the Buffalo Bills didn’t reach the Super Bowl last season, quarterback Josh Allen is still having an incredible year.

In addition to winning the AP’s Most Valuable Player Award, the Bills rewarded Allen for his impeccable performance. While Allen was years away from an extension, the 28-year-old inked a new $330 million contract with a record-breaking $250 million guaranteed.

Allen is also winning off the field, as he’s planning to tie the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld, whom he proposed to in November. During the offseason, Allen cheered on Steinfeld as her latest film, “Sinners,” hit the big screen.

As for Allen, he’s set to make a major appearance on the small screen this week. Numerous fans thought Allen would appear on NBC’s “TODAY” show on Monday, as “One Bills Live” host Chris Brown hyped on air on May 9. With the 2025 NFL schedule set to be released this week, the news immediately turns some heads.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be in studio on the set, or just via Zoom, but this has fueled a ton of speculation as to what that would announce involving the Bills,” Brown said. “As we know, NBC has Sunday Night Football. They also have Peacock Games late in the year.”

TV Guide Announced Bills QB Josh Allen Will Appear on The ‘TODAY’ Show on Wednesday

Fans tuning into the “TODAY” show on Monday morning did not see Allen or learn any Bills news. Viewers instead saw Mike Tirico announce that the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday Night Football will feature the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys.

While it’s not clear what led to the mix-up, Allen is now set to appear on the “TODAY” show on May 14, per TV Guide. Tirico noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Sunday Night Football, adding even more intrigue to the Bills snagging the primetime spot in Week 1.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown, however, believes expectations should be tempered over Allen’s TV appearance. Brown posted, “Per a source, the Josh Allen Today Show appearance is going to happen Wednesday. If that is the case, it’s unlikely to involve any #Bills schedule reveals since the Today Show got their game out today. Good chance Josh may get asked about games revealed elsewhere, but that’s it.”

The NFL’s broadcast partners, Fox and Prime Video, will announce select games on Monday. The NFL will announce this season’s international games during “Good Morning Football” on May 13. CBS and Netflix will announce select games on Wednesday before the full schedule is released.

Josh Allen and the Bills Predicted to Have Numerous Primetime Games This Season

With Allen and Co. looking to win their sixth consecutive AFC East title and finally reach the Super Bowl, Bills Mafia can expect the franchise to have multiple primetime games this season.

The Bills will likely have one international game and could snag one of Netflix’s three primetime spots scheduled for Christmas Day.