Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Silence on Bills Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs dashed the Buffalo Bills‘ Super Bowl dreams in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up a solid performance during their 32-29 loss to Kansas City. He completed 22-of-34 for 237 yards for two touchdowns and zero turnovers, however, several key plays just didn’t go their way. For the fourth time in Allen’s seven-year NFL career, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. got the best of Buffalo.

Cheering for the Bills on Sunday, Allen’s fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. After Allen proposed to Steinfeld in November, Bills Mafia hoped that the MVP finalist would get two rings this year.

Allen told reporters on Monday, January 27, “We worked extremely hard to get to where we got. We’re constantly knocking at the door and you’re playing a team like the Chiefs, who have done it so well for so long. You got to not just knock, you got to kick the door down, and we didn’t do that.”

While Steinfeld stays away from the TV cameras during Bills games and rarely makes public comments about her future husband, she sent a strong message to Allen after this heartbreaking loss.

Hailee Steinfeld Is ‘So Proud’ of Bills QB Josh Allen


Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, January 28, the Oscar-nominated actress was asked about how proud she is of Allen’s accomplishments. “Oh my God. To say the least, I am so proud of that man and everything he has done, and everything that team has done together. He is the hardest working person I know.”

Shortly after the 2024 season kicked off, Steinfeld gushed over what it’s like watching her partner on the field in her newsletter, Beau Society.

“Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true,” she wrote. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).” She also extended her love toward the Buffalo community.

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

“To witness the most dedicated, kind, and… enthusiastic people, of all ages ~ shout out to the little lady holding the ‘it’s my 10th birthday and all I want is a Bill’s win’ sign ~ show up to support the Bills no matter the conditions and no matter the outcome is extraordinary.”

The love goes both ways. Allen told the Associated Press of Steinfeld in December, “She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Hailee Steinfeld Makes Her Super Bowl Commercial Debut in February

When the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome on February 9, fans will see Steinfeld appear in her first Super Bowl ad. The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” looks to raise awareness for breast cancer risk screenings by partnering with Novartis in the primetime commercial.

“Let’s give breasts the attention they deserve most,” Steinfeld says in the preview that dropped on Tuesday. While it’s likely disappointing that Steinfeld’s ad won’t air while Allen is also playing, it’s a “bucket list” moment for the 28-year-old.

“It was so important to me, the idea and just the honor alone of being involved and partnering with Novartis,” she told E! News. “It’s going to reach so many people — just knowing that it’s so empowering to know your body and know your risk. I’m really honored to be a part of this.”

