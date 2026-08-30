Ex-Buffalo Bills 1st-Round Pick Released by Chiefs

One former Buffalo Bills 1st-round pick has fallen on hard times in terms of his NFL career — and he’s only 25 years old.

“Sources: The Chiefs are releasing CB Kaiir Elam,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Former 1st-round pick was signed this offseason.”

The Bills selected Elam in the 1st round (No. 23 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft and traded him to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season. Elam, who never developed into a full-time starter with the Bills, flamed out quickly with the Cowboys and was released on November 22. He finished the season with the Tennessee Titans.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing CB Kaiir Elam,” Chiefs reporter Charles Goldman wrote on X. “He played well in camp and the preseason, but the room is crowded. Should get a shot elsewhere.”

“Been a tough time for Kaiir Elam in the NFL,” NBC Sports Andrew Jerell Jones wrote on X on Sunday. “Now he will have to look for his next team.”

Kaiir Elam ‘2nd Draft’ Candidate With Cowboys

The Cowboys have been a longtime haven for draft busts from other teams — especially high draft picks — using their “2nd Draft” philosophy to pick them up at cut-rate deals.

Sometimes it works out, like when former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens became an NFL All-Pro for the Cowboys in his 1st season in 2025.

Sometimes it doesn’t work out — like with Elam.

Not that there wasn’t optimism headed into his brief stint with the Cowboys.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicted a vacuum at cornerback due to injuries could clear a path for Elam to become a “Breakout Candidate” for the Cowboys in 2025.

For Elam, it boiled down to essentially being on a 1-year, $2.5 million “prove it” contract in 2025 after the Cowboys declined his $12.6 million 5th-year option following the trade.