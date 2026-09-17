Ex-Buffalo Bills 1st-Round pick Signs With Chargers

One former Buffalo Bills 1st-round pick is getting another chance to restart his NFL career in the AFC West Division.

“Chargers have signed CB Kaiir Elam to their practice squad,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“The Chargers signed former first-round CB Kaiir Elam to the practice squad,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones wrote on X.

“Chargers sign Kaiir Elam to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

The Bills selected Elam in the 1st round (No. 23 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft and traded him to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season. He never developed into a full-time starter with the Bills, flamed out quickly with the Cowboys after making 7 starts in 10 games, and was released on November 22.

He finished the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans.

What’s incredible about where Elam was taken in the 2022 draft was that the next 4 players selected all became Pro Bowlers — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith (No. 24), Baltimore Ravens center (now Raiders) Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25), New York Jets edge rusher (now Titans) Jermaine Johnson (No. 26), and Jacksonville Jaguars inside linebacker (now Panthers) Devin Lloyd (No. 27).

Chiefs Took Chance on Signing Kaiir Elam

Elam signed a 1-year, $1.81 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in April but was released on August 31.

“Sources: The Chiefs are releasing CB Kaiir Elam,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Former 1st-round pick was signed this offseason.”

“The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing CB Kaiir Elam,” Chiefs reporter Charles Goldman wrote on X. “He played well in camp and the preseason, but the room is crowded. Should get a shot elsewhere.”

“Been a tough time for Kaiir Elam in the NFL,” NBC Sports Andrew Jerell Jones wrote on X. “Now he will have to look for his next team.”

Kaiir Elam ‘2nd Draft’ Prospect With Cowboys

The Cowboys have been a longtime haven for draft busts from other teams — especially high draft picks — using their “2nd Draft” philosophy to pick them up at cut-rate deals.

Sometimes it works out, like when former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens became an NFL All-Pro for the Cowboys in his 1st season in 2025.

Sometimes it doesn’t work out — like with Elam.

Not that there wasn’t optimism headed into his brief stint with the Cowboys.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicted a vacuum at cornerback due to injuries could clear a path for Elam to become a “Breakout Candidate” for the Cowboys in 2025.

For Elam, it boiled down to essentially being on a 1-year, $2.5 million “prove it” contract in 2025 after the Cowboys declined his $12.6 million 5th-year option following the trade.

“Kaiir Elam’s time in Buffalo was disappointing,” Ballentine wrote on June 2. “The 2022 first-round pick had opportunities to emerge with the Bills and wasn’t able to take advantage of those opportunities. But sometimes a change of scenery can spark a career revival. Elam is going to have the opportunity to prove himself over the summer. Both Trevon Diggs and third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. are working their way back from ACL injuries and Elam is already making plays in OTAs.”