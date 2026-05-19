Former Bills Star Stefon Diggs Touted as ‘Best Fit’ for NFC Super Bowl Contender

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is still a free agent almost three months into the offseason. With organized team activities (OTAs) kicking off across the NFL this week, there’s a good chance he could sign soon. Several teams are still eyeing the opportunity to add a veteran wide receiver to their lineup, and ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes Diggs would be a great fit for the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Ravens could be a fit for Diggs, but I really like him in L.A. alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams,” Bowen wrote on Monday. “The Rams attempted 430 passes out of 11 personnel (three wide receivers) last season, which was ninth most in the league, and Diggs is a natural separator who can line up inside or outside. Plus, he has the toughness to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts, a key element of coach Sean McVay’s offense.

“Diggs had 85 receptions last season for the Patriots, which was almost twice as many as their next-closest wide receiver (Mack Hollins with 46). He would provide an easy boost to the Rams WR room for quarterback Matthew Stafford.”

The Rams could benefit from adding a strong third receiver alongside Nacua and Adams. If they manage to land Diggs, they might just become the team to beat in the NFC and a top contender for the Super Bowl.

Diggs Played Four Seasons With the Bills

The Bills acquired Diggs in the spring of 2020, primarily to give quarterback Josh Allen a reliable No. 1 receiver. Heading into his third year, Allen needed more support, and Diggs delivered just that.

In his time with the Bills, Diggs recorded 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns over 66 games, playing a crucial role in helping Buffalo reach the playoffs in all four seasons. However, despite their playoff appearances, they were unable to advance to the Super Bowl during that period.

In 2024, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans, where he played eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Last season, he joined one of the Bills’ biggest rivals, the Patriots. He made a significant impact by aiding in the development of quarterback Drake Maye during his second season, even helping New England reach the Super Bowl.

This offseason, New England parted ways with Diggs, and he now has the opportunity to join the Rams, where he could potentially chase that elusive Super Bowl championship.

Did Buffalo Find Its New Stefon Diggs

The Bills made a significant trade this offseason, sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for star receiver DJ Moore. Buffalo has been on the lookout for a No. 1 receiver for Allen over the past two seasons, and Moore is expected to step into that crucial role.

Moore has spent eight seasons in the NFL playing for the Carolina Panthers and the Bears. Last season, he recorded 682 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 17 games, which is slightly concerning, but he could take on a larger role in the Bills’ offense compared to what he had with the Bears.