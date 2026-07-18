Former Bills Star Von Miller Urged to Sign With Super Bowl Contender

When it comes to his next destination, former Super Bowl MVP edge rusher and ex-Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has been casting a wide net this offseason.

Miller, now a free agent after 1 season with the Washington Commanders in 2025, still has value at 37 years old after racking up 9.0 sacks while playing in less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

One thing Miller has indicated he’s looking for from his next team is a winner — no surprise after suffering through a 5-12 season with the Commanders — and the Philadelphia Eagles might just fit the bill.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes signing Miller is the 1 roster move the Eagles need to make before training camp.

Miller is a 2-time Super Bowl champion who has also played for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

“Von Miller admitted that he chose the wrong team before training camp last offseason,” Moton wrote on July 18. “He picked the Washington Commanders over the Seattle Seahawks last summer. Entering his age-37 season, the two-time Super Bowl champion could still help a contender in need of an established edge-rusher. In 2025, he led the Commanders with nine sacks while on the field for just 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Miller is open to a second stint with the Denver Broncos. Perhaps he would be willing to play under former Broncos head coach and defensive play-caller Vic Fangio. If so, the 14-year pro could bolster the Philadelphia Eagles’ outside linebacker group … Miller can provide a much-needed pass-rushing boost and be a closer on the edge in Philadelphia.” Von Miller Teased Homecoming With NFC East Team Miller’s most recent tease about a new team came when he stirred up a social media frenzy by posting a photoshopped picture of himself in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

That’s not the Cowboys. It is the Eagles, though.

Bills Made Dubios Move at Edge Rusher

Despite a lengthy injury history that’s dogged him at every stop in his NFL career to this point, the Bills still thought it was a good idea to drop a 3-year, $43.5 million free-agent contract on edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, it’s a mistake they could end up paying for in the long run, calling Chubb’s injury issues flaring up again the “worst case scenario” for the Bills on defense in 2026.

“The Bills had injury issues a year ago defensively, especially in the front-seven,” Davenport wrote. “If those continue, trouble could be brewing, especially if Chubb (who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL tear) joins them. Add to that potential issues in the slot after the departure of Taron Johnson, and the nightmare scenario is a defense that is largely unchanged in 2026 backsliding against the pass while once again struggling against the run.”

The 2023 torn ACL was actually the 2nd ACL tear of Chubb’s career. He also suffered a partial ACL tear in 2019 with the Denver Broncos that cost him all but 4 games that season. In 2021, Chubb only played 7 games for the Broncos after ankle surgery.