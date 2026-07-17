Former Bills Starting Cornerback Retires After 8 Seasons

The Buffalo Bills got the best years out of safety Levi Wallace, watching him go from an undrafted free agent to a full-time starter in 4 seasons from 2018 to 2021.

After bouncing around the NFL for 4 more seasons following his stint in Buffalo, Wallace announced he was retiring with a post on his official Instagram account on Friday in a refreshingly succinct manner: “Walk-on. Undrafted. 8 years. Retired. Not bad.”

Wallace also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Cornerback Levi Wallace announced on IG that he’s retiring,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Spent eight years in the league, starting 72 games.”

Wallace finishes his career with approximately $13.515 million in career earnings.

“My dawg!” Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith wrote in the comments on Wallace’s retirement post.

The Broncos signed Wallace to a 1-year, $1.22 million contract in April 2024 after the biggest payday of his career with a 2-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2022 season.

Broncos Cut Wallace After Disastrous MNF Outing

Wallace’s tenure with the Broncos came ton an abrupt end following a disastrous Monday Night Football outing against the Cleveland Browns on December 2.

While the Broncos came out with a 41-32 win, Wallace allowed six receptions for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 13, with most of those yards going to former Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

“Jeudy posted the most receiving yards by a player against his former team in NFL history in that contest and the most in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium history,” Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter wrote. “Rookie fifth-round draft pick Kris Abrams-Draine replaced Wallace to finish the game. The Broncos made Wallace inactive in Weeks 15 and 16 following the bye week after he vowed to perform better next time out.”

“The NFL is brutal,” Jon Heath wrote on X on Friday. “Ex-Broncos CB Levi Wallace allowed 7 catches for 164 yards and TD on MNF vs. Browns in 2024. He was benched in Q4 and didn’t play another game in the NFL, officially retiring today.”

Levi Wallace’s Unusual Path to Making NFL Roster

Wallace had one of the more unusual career paths you’ll ever come across in regards to making an NFL roster.

In 2013, Wallace was enrolled at the University of Alabama as a regular student and playing intramural flag football before his father convinced him to walk on the football team the next year. Wallace made the team as a walk-on, was eventually awarded a scholarship, and won a pair of College Football Playoff national championships in 2015 and 2017.

In 2017, as a senior, Wallace had 48 tackles, 2 sacks, 18 pass breakups and 3 interceptions. He also started in one of the greatest college football games of all time — Alabama’s 26-23 overtime win over SEC rival Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game.

Wallace’s slight frame — 6-foot and 179 pounds — along with a relatively slow 40-yard dash at 4.66 seconds killed his draft stock.

“Former NFL CB Levi Wallace has announced his retirement from football,” Preme Football wrote on its official X account on Friday. “From walk-on at Alabama to undrafted in 2018 to an 8-year NFL career. Wallace spent time with the Bills (2018-2021), Steelers (2022-2023), Broncos (2024), and Jaguars (2025 training camp). Career totals: 96 games, 333 tackles, 56 passes defended, 12 interceptions. Since 2018, Wallace’s 12 interceptions rank 4th among undrafted players, while his 56 passes defended rank 6th.”