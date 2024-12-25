Broncos Cut $11 Million Veteran After Benching During ‘Monday Night Football’

The Denver Broncos are parting ways with one of the scapegoats of the season in veteran cornerback Levi Wallace.

Wallace signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Broncos during the 2024 offseason and leaves with over $11 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap. He is in the midst of his best season since 2020 with the Buffalo Bills, per Pro Football Focus.

His performance against the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football” belied that.

According to PFF, Wallace allowed six receptions for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 targets in Week 13, mostly to former Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated they could bring Wallace back.

“It’s never an easy decision,” Payton told reporters on December 24. “Hopefully, we’ll see how it goes, and we’re able to get him back.”

Jeudy posted the most receiving yards by a player against his former team in NFL history in that contest and the most in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium history. Rookie fifth-round draft pick Kris Abrams-Draine replaced Wallace to finish the game.

The Broncos made Wallace inactive in Weeks 15 and 16 following the bye week after he vowed to perform better next time out.

Broncos Coach Deflected Blame From Levi Wallace

“I take it all on myself,’’ Wallace told The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in an interview published on December 12. “I don’t put the blame anywhere else. … I’ve had really good games and what I just had that was probably the worst game I played in the league. Absolutely.

Wallace drew the start versus Cleveland in place of the injured Riley Moss.

But the former started 70 of his 83 career games entering the 2024 season between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph covered for Wallace.

“I didn’t call a great game if he didn’t play a great game,” Joseph told reporters on December 12. “It falls on me first, never on the player. It’s my job to make his job easy. I thought we made some nice adjustments in the second half and came out with a win. For us, guys, every game’s the same. If we win, we correct. If we lose we correct. We were thankful to win a football game, and we can’t apologize for that.

“The good stuff we’ll build on and the bad we’ll fix, whoever it is.”

Kris Abrams-Draine Garners Praise From Broncos Coaches

Abrams-Draine has allowed five of the 15 passes thrown into his coverage to be completed, including a 1-for-6 effort in a start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.

Joseph has praised the rookie’s practice habits.

“When you draft these young players at certain positions, it takes more time for those guys to develop, to get ready to play for you. Obviously, corner is a position where if you’re not ready, it could be a bad deal for you,” Joseph said.

“He’s practiced well, he’s smart, he’s engaged in meetings, he’s ready to play you know he he competed well on Monday night so the more he plays the more he’ll improve.”

The rookie intercepted Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert on “Thursday Night Football.”

Payton said Abrams-Draine was a factor in the Broncos’ decision to cut Wallace.

“Basically, you’re trying to protect your roster at certain positions. I would say with the way Kris Abrams-Draine, some of those guys have been really stepping up,” Payton said.

“Keeping a young player like Blake Watson that others are trying to – this is the time of the year where some of the teams that are maybe out of it are trying to improve, look into the future. So it’s just – it’s always difficult. It’s roster management though, and that’s hard.”