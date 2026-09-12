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Bills Make Notable Roster Move Amid Ty Johnson News Before Texans Matchup

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Frank Gore Jr. Bills News
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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frank Gore Jr. #20 of the Buffalo Bills runs after the catch during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the Buffalo Bills offensive backfield. Questions about Ty Johnson’s hamstring injury, which has him listed as questionable heading into the Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans, and overall depth at the running back position.

Buffalo is heading into the season with just three running backs on the active roster — James Cook III, Ray Davis, and Johnson. However, with Johnson’s status in doubt, the Bills have elevated running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad, along with wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Bills Elevate RB Frank Gore Jr. Amid Concerns Surrounding Ty Johnson

Ty Johnson
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 14: Ty Johnson #26 of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter during the NFL 2025 game between Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Frank Gore Jr. commented on trying to keep a positive mindset while his status as a member of the Bills is constantly in doubt, saying, “Like I said before, I’m just trying to put my best foot forward every time. No matter preseason, regular season, playoffs, training camp, anytime I put on the helmet I try to respect the game. And the football gods, good things happen when you respect the game.”

Now Gore could have his chance to make an impact during the first regular season game, as he’ll be in the mix with Cook and Davis in the backfield.

As for elevating Greg Dortch, the likely reason is due to him fielding punts on special teams.

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic wrote more on why he makes “way too much sense” for three main reasons:

  1. He’s the best and most explosive option.
  2. Gives the Bills a natural backup slot receiver position for Khalil Shakir.
  3. Allows Buffalo to bring along rookie WR Skyler Bell slowly as a healthy scratch, with ‘an eye on increasing his role as the year goes on.’

It appears these moves were expected and meaningful to make before the game tomorrow.

Josh Allen Comments on Matchup Against Texans

Josh Allen
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills drops back to throw a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With Josh Allen heading into Year 9 with the Bills at 30 years old, the pressure has never been higher. Yet for him, it’s one game at a time, starting with the Texans.

“A really, really good team,” Allen said. “A team that was in the playoffs last year. We understand what their defense is & has been. They have a fantastic coach. Those guys are going to be ready to play. They got after us last year, there’s no secret about it. Ultimately gotta go play our best football.”

Head coach Joe Brady also commented on the matchup, saying, “It’s year one for us and there’s nothing that we’re going into this year with the mindset of, oh man, this is what’s happened in the past year, right?”

It’ll be a tough matchup, but one that the Bills are confident they can come away with a win.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Bills Make Notable Roster Move Amid Ty Johnson News Before Texans Matchup

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