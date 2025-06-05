Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Got the Best Wedding Gift Ever

We all know by now that Josh Allen is officially off the market. On Saturday, May 31, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning MVP got married to his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, in a special ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The wedding was a quick one in the making, because the two were engaged for less than a year. Allen proposed to Steinfeld during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week in November on a California cliff overlooking the picturesque Pacific Ocean.

While the wedding has been over for a few days, some are still celebrating. Two local Buffalo businesses have given Allen and Steinfeld an amazing gift.

Local Businesses Celebrate Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen

Local Buffalo businesses West Herr and Delaware North each put up billboards congratulating Steinfeld and Allen, according to a report from WGRZ. West Herr’s billboard is located near the I-190, and Delaware North’s billboard is across the street from their headquarters at Delaware and Chippewa.

“The messages are hard to miss — and a fun way for the Queen City to celebrate its hometown quarterback and his new bride,” WGRZ notes.

How adorable is it that these local businesses want to honor their MVP this way?

We know both Steinfeld and Allen were excited to get married, because after their engagement, Steinfeld shared comments from Allen in her newsletter, Beau Society, via E Online, where he said, “It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy. I can keep going if you want me to keep going.”

Steinfeld also talked about the upcoming wedding at the time, stating, “While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet, I have to hold this close for a little while longer.”

Joe Brady Talks Up Josh Allen at Buffalo Bills OTAs

Allen wasn’t at the Bills’ OTAs this week, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady was there and gave him plenty of props.

“What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset is as impressive as it gets,” Brady said, per Maddy Glab of the Bills’ website. “It’s infectious around the team. When he walks into the building, you don’t see a guy that or don’t feel a guy that just won the MVP last year. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better and embracing his new teammates.”

Brady elaborated on some of the challenges for the Bills this season, stating, “I think a problem every coach faces every year is if you think you can just pick up where you left off, you lose sight of the details, you lose sight of the how, you lose sight of what got you to that point.”

He added, “There are elements of what we did last year that we obviously need to continue to sustain, but there are so many elements we’ve got to get better at.”