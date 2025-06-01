Hailee Steinfeld’s Dress Turns Heads in Leaked Photos From Josh Allen Wedding

Hailee Steinfeld looked radiant as she walked the aisle at her wedding to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, with leaked photos showing the big moment for the couple.

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot in California on Saturday, with People magazine sharing some leaked images from the ceremony. The picture showed Steinfeld walking the aisle, showing off her strapless gown.

“Actress Hailee Steinfeld was photographed walking down the aisle to marry the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 29, at their California wedding on Saturday, May 31,” the report noted. “In photos of the nuptials, the bride can be seen wearing a white strapless wedding gown, accessorized with a long tulle veil and opera gloves. She styled her hair in a classic updo.”

she got married and looks beautiful, i love you hailee 😭💗 pic.twitter.com/8FUy9rtz7d — anto ⊹ (@steinddles) June 1, 2025

Big Weekend for Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld

Though Allen and Steinfeld have remained largely private and did not share details of their wedding on Saturday, pictures released earlier in the day showed the pair standing together at the altar in Friday’s rehearsal.

The pair had gotten engaged late last year, with Allen popping the question during the Bills’ bye week, and a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that they didn’t want a long engagement.

“The wedding planning is already underway,” the source said in a report from March. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

The wedding took place just days after the Bills broke from practice and a couple of weeks ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp. The Us Weekly source said the couple only had a few breaks in their busy schedules and took advantage of the one at the end of May.

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the insider said. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Fans Love Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Dress in Leaked Photos

Pictures of Steinfeld’s dress quickly got some viral attention, with many fans sharing the leaked wedding photos on social media and sharing praise.