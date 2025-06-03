Insider Reveals Update on James Cook Contract Stalemate With The Bills

The Buffalo Bills‘ RB1, James Cook, did not – as expected – attend OTAs last week as he holds out for his first new deal post rookie contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.

Cook is looking for a deal close to $15 million a year – an amount that is currently only hit by former Offensive Players of the Year, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey – and the current holder of the title, Saquon Barkley.

Not shockingly, it seems like Buffalo are not willing to cough up that amount, as NFL insider Albert Breer, writing for Sports Illustrated, notes that the two sides were “never close” to closing a deal prior to OTAs.

“The James Cook situation is fascinating.” Breer writes, “On one hand, he certainly deserves to be among the young core players the Bills rewarded this offseason—with Gregory Rousseau, Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard and Khalil Shakir now on new deals. He was the best skill player on the team, next to league MVP Josh Allen, and is still ascending at 25 years old.”

“…That’s why the Bills already tried to get him signed. They had talks earlier in the offseason and my sense is that the two sides were never very close to finding real common ground. Which explains how quiet it’s been on the Cook front since that flurry of Buffalo extensions.”

Breer Gives Potential Comparisons For Cook’s Future Deal

At this point, $15 million/year feels like more than a pipe dream than anything, sadly for the 2 x Pro Bowler. But it it is not unreasonable to think that the former Georgia tailback could earn something similar to what his high-end contemporaries have received in recent years.

“Henry’s contract could be one comp.” Breer continues, “He had one year left at $7 million going into this offseason. The Ravens, as part of a two-year extension, gave him a $7 million raise for this year and $11 million fully guaranteed next year, with a de facto $12 million team option in 2027.

“Cook is under contract at $5.7 million for this year, so it’s feasible to look at it and say such a short-term extension could work for everyone—and Cook would be up for a new deal again at 28.”

How Is James Cook Viewed In Comparison To Other Running Backs In The NFL?

Perhaps the biggest sticking point, however, is that there does not seem to be a consensus as to where execs and coaches around the league view Cook compared to the rest of the position group.

“A quick poll of four top execs with pro-scouting backgrounds brought varying opinions.” Breer notes, “One said, “Based on the last two seasons and his age, I would say he’s in the top tier.” Another said, “I don’t see him as a top-10 RB, personally.” Another agreed with that, adding, “He’s near the top of tier two. I’d say it’s Saquon, CMC, Bijan [Robinson], Henry, then a group of guys like [Jahmyr] Gibbs, Cook, Jacobs.” The fourth compared Cook, from a value standpoint, to Aaron Jones.”

Cook is generally viewed by most as a borderline top-10 back, but not one of the best of the best – so it can be hard to pay him as such. Even for a team like the Bills who are in “win-now” mode, and thus more likely to pay key players that may not play at premium positions – just like the Eagles went all in on Saquon Barkley a year ago.

The stalemate will likely resolve itself before the start of the regular season, and maybe even before training camp. As good as Cook is, and as much as he may speak about his deal online, the market is set by teams.

And given the often very steep decline for running backs after a certain point in their careers, getting that deal signed as soon as possible will be a priority for the Bills’ lead back.