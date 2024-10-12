Bills RB James Cook Reveals Game Status After Toe Injury

The Buffalo Bills will have their top running back on the field when they face a key divisional showdown on Monday.

James Cook had been listed as questionable this week after suffering a toe injury in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans, but his agency told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he plans to play on October 14 against the New York Jets.

“Bills Pro-Bowl RB James Cook will practice today despite his toe injury and plans to play Monday night vs. the Jets, per his agency LAA,” Schefter shared in a post on X.

The Bills have been hit hard by injuries early this season, but could be getting another key return for Monday’s game against the Jets.

Good News for Bills Backfield

Cook’s return could be a major boost for a Bills offense that has struggled over the last two games, both losses. The third-year running back has been a steady presence in the backfield for the Bills this season, taking 70 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns on the ground — matching his total rushing touchdowns from his first two full seasons.

Cook had been limited in practice this week, though ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that he was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. The Bills have taken efforts to boost their running game over the last two seasons, lessening the pressure on quarterback Josh Allen and the passing game.

The Bills suffered other injuries on offense, with top wide receiver Khalil Shakir missing the team’s loss to the Texans. He was listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Jets.

The team had good news on two other wide receivers who landed on the injury report this week, Getzenberg added.

“McDermott said wide receivers Curtis Samuel (toe) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) should be ‘good to go for the game,’ ” Getzenberg wrote.

The Bills have been hit even harder on defense, losing top linebacker Matt Milano before the start of the season with fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard missing time. Defensive lineman Ed Oliver has been ruled out for Monday’s game with a hamstring injury.

There could be some good news on the defensive front, however. Cornerback Taron Johnson, who was hurt early in the team’s season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals could be set to make his return this week though was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Bills Face Key Test Against Jets

The Bills will be playing for the division lead against a Jets team that faced turmoil this week. The team fired head coach Robert Saleh in a surprise move, despite the team’s 2-3 start. Should the Jets win on Monday, they would be tied with the Bills at 3-3 and hold a key tiebreaker.

The Bills are not seeking an extra edge in the game. McDermott was asked by reporters this week whether he might reach out to the now-fired coach for some insight into playing the Jets, but said he would never consider such a move.