Bills’ 2-Time Pro Bowler Makes OTA Decision Amid Extension Talks

The Buffalo Bills will not have all their attendees at OTAs.

And whilst this to be expected amongst veterans, one specific starter, James Cook, has a specific reason for staying away from the team – he is looking for one of the rarified early, highly-compensated contract extensions for a running back.

After being rather nonchalant on the future of his time in Buffalo, it seems like he is looking to expedite that process after not showing up to the Bills’ optional training activities in late May.

James Cook Not Present At OTAs In May

Per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott commented on the matter, and did not seem too worried.

“Yeah, we’re staying in touch, like you’d expect a player and a coach to do,” McDermott said. “So, James will be here when he’s ready to be here and we move forward.”

Getzenberg also notes that the Pro Bowler’s desires for a new deal have been prompted by both his draft-class mates being paid, and the fact that he is coming off the most proficient season of his young career to date.

“Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a contract extension after the Bills extended multiple members of the 2022 draft class, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Christian Benford, this offseason,” Getzenberg writes.

“….Cook, 25, is coming off his best year, finishing with a franchise-record-tying 16 rushing touchdowns after scoring two in each of his first two seasons. Cook has publicly shared his desire for a new contract, including going live on Instagram and pinning “15 mill [per] year.”

What Does The Locker Room Think Of The James Cook Situation?

Even some of the more senior members of the Bills’ locker room had some words to share on the situation, including 4 x Pro Bowl left tackle, Dion Dawkins.

“We feel like we don’t have nothing to do with it and whatever is going on upstairs, it will handle itself,” Dawkins said. “I do know that with the culture that goes on here is we take care of ours, and some processes are longer than others, and I’m not a GM. So, I wish that I had the answer, but I don’t, but I do know that Cook is a good kid, and he plays hard. And we know how Beane is, and we don’t know how Beane is, but he has a job, and he’ll figure it out. And hopefully we’ll be seeing our boy Cook soon.”

$15 million might ultimately be slightly higher than the the Bills would like to pay, given that there are just three running backs that are currently making that amount – Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey – the unquestioned top three RBs in football (when healthy).

Cook is an excellent player, but he is probably closer to 10 than five when it comes to ranking the best backs in football.

The outstanding Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara are both being paid in and around the $12 million mark, and it would likely be hard to justify giving the former Georgia man significantly more than that.

But with contracts these days, it is almost impossible to know exactly where the arrow will land when both parties finally agree on a number.