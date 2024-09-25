Former Bills Pro Bowler Seeking NFL Comeback at Age 42

After starting his career with the Buffalo Bills a little more than two decades ago, left tackle Jason Peters may have another season left in him.
The 42-year-old has been a free agent since his contract with the Seattle Seahawks came to an end, but ESPN’s Field Yates reported on September 24 that he’s angling for an NFL comeback and a return to Seattle.
“The Seahawks hosted veteran OT Jason Peters on a free agent visit,” Yates shared in a post on X. “The 42-year old played in 8 games with Seattle last season.”
Jason Peters Wants to Return for 21st NFL Season
Peters started his NFL career with the Bills an undrafted free agent in 2004, originally joining the team as a tight end. The Bills converted him first to a right tackle, then to left tackle, where he played in Buffalo for five seasons and earned two trips to the Pro Bowl.
The Bills had a falling out with Peters in 2008, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio noted. Peters skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp and training camp amid a contract dispute, racking up fines of $600,000 from the team. Peters returned to the team just before the start of the season, but the Bills traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles after the season ended, getting a first-round pick that they used on center Eric Wood.
The trade was seen as one of the Bills’ biggest mistakes during the decade. Peters became one of the league’s best tackles with the Eagles, earning seven more trips to the Pro Bowl, while the Bills would not reach the playoffs again until 2017.
New Opportunity in Seattle
As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, Peters signed with the Seahawks last season to provide depth after a series of injuries and he could have the same opportunity again this season.
“Peters joined the Seahawks last season when they were dealing with injuries to tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross,” Alper wrote. “Lucas is currently on the physically unable to perform list and the team put George Fant on injured reserve this month, so they’re thinner than they’d like on the offensive line at the moment.”
Peters appeared in eight games last season with two starts. As Alper noted, he has appeared in 248 regular season games, putting him at No. 59 in NFL history for games played, and would move into the top 40 if he appears in 12 games this year.
Peters was floated as a potential option for the Bills prior to the 2023 season after offensive lineman Brandon Shell unexpectedly retired during training camp. Peters said in 2022 that he wanted to continue playing and was interested in contending teams or opportunities to serve as a mentor to younger players.
“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”
It was not clear if there would be a reunion between Peters and the Seahawks. Reporter Aaron Wilson noted on X that there was “no immediate deal” after the free agent visit on Tuesday.
