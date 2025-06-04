Bills’ Offensive Coordinator Speaks Out On 2 x Pro Bowler’s Absence From OTAs

James Cook is holding out of the Buffalo Bills‘ OTAs as he awaits a new contract.

Although the sides were apparently “never close” to coming to a resolution prior to May’s practices, there is hope that the team will manage to get a deal done with their 2 x Pro Bowl running back.

But for the time being, the Bills will have to utilize their other players at the position; an opportunity that offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, is relishing.

“I love Jimbo but whenever someone isn’t here it’s a great opportunity for those who are.” – Joe Brady on James Cook and RB room. Brady said he loves Cook and is excited to work with him again when he’s back in Buffalo. Mandatory mincamp begins next week. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 3, 2025

“I love Jimbo [Cook] but whenever someone isn’t here it’s a great opportunity for those who are.” Brady said to the media on Tuesday.

What Are The Bills’ Alternative Options At Running Back?

Although veteran, Ty Johnson is currently the RB2 on the unofficial depth chart, it is fairly safe to say that second year pro, Ray Davis, will be considered the favorite to start the season as Cook’s primary backup.

The Bills somewhat surprised the league when they opted not to select a running back on day three of the draft this past April, despite the 2025 class being one of the stronger and deeper running back classes in quite some time.

With 442 rushing yards last season, Ray Davis showed clear ability as a fourth round rookie, but his performances certainly were not enough to show that he can be the #1 man going into the regular season at the position.

Yet much of the point of offseason practices is to have a look at players who the team may not have as much time to study and get to know during the ultra-packed regular season, where days are filled game-planning for the next week and studying up on opponents.

What Does The Future Look Like For Cook And The Bills?

James Cook, despite holding out, does not have a ton of leverage in this situation. Second contracts for running backs did have their moment over the past fifteen months or so, but the majority of those have been for elite, All-Pro caliber talents: Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry etc.

James Cook is without question an excellent back in the NFL, but most feel that he does not belong in the conversation of the very elite backs in the league, which could make it difficult for him to get the $15 million/year deal that he is reportedly targeting.

The two sides will likely come to an agreement in good time. But for now, Cook remains away from the team, and the other RBs will get to stake their claim to get as much time on the field as possible come September.