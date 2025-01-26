Bills Get Great News Before AFC Championship Game

After finishing the regular season with 13 wins and clinching their fifth consecutive AFC title, the Buffalo Bills continued to dominate in the playoffs. After taking down the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the wild-card round, they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in the divisional round.

Next up, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. While Allen has a 0-3 playoff record against the Chiefs, the MVP finalist is playing the best football of his seven-year career.

However, the Bills aren’t winning just because of Allen’s heroics. After trading away their No. 1 wide receiver, the Bills offense scored the second-most points in the league. Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to record 30+ rushing touchdowns and 30+ touchdown receptions.

With so much success, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady became a hot candidate among franchises looking for a new head coach. While the thought of losing Brady next season hung over the team’s heads as they entered their biggest game of the season, the Bills received incredible news about the 35-year-old coordinator’s future on Saturday.

Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady Pulled Out of the Saints’ Head Coaching Search

Turns out, Brady has no intention of leaving Buffalo. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady, “the architect of the Buffalo offense, has elected to remain with the Bills and pull out of the #Saints HC search… New Orleans had wanted to interview Brady a second time, along with Kellen Moore. Brady sticks in BUF.”

New Orleans analyst Nick Underhill added, “Joe Brady is not expected to explore the opportunity in New Orleans, per source. He loves it in Buffalo and sounds like he is staying put.”

With the Detroit Lions losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping Brady is a huge relief for Bills Mafia.

Bills QB Josh Allen Is ‘Grateful’ to Play in the AFC Championship Game

While there’s a lot of pressure for Allen and the Bills to finally defeat the Chiefs in the postseason, the 28-year-old is simply grateful to have the opportunity.

“Every year that you go through in this league, you learn more things about yourself, about your team, about the game of football,” Allen said, per Bills reporter Dorian Alerte. “We’re just grateful and humbled to have another opportunity at it. It’s another week that we get to play. There’s only four teams playing right now, so we look at that and we just love the opportunity that we have.”

Allen isn’t stressed about not having home field advantage, either. “We’ve gone on the road, we’ve played at home, our fans travel everywhere and anywhere that we play,” Allen said. “We’ve got the best fans in the NFL and just love … I think that the connection with our fan base is unique in the NFL.”

The winner of the Bills-Chiefs showdown will advance to play the winner of the Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles conference game in the 2025 Super Bowl.