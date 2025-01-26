Hi, Subscriber

Bills Get Great News Before AFC Championship Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Joe Brady, Josh Allen
Getty
Bills offensive Coordinator Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen on June 11, 2024.

After finishing the regular season with 13 wins and clinching their fifth consecutive AFC title, the Buffalo Bills continued to dominate in the playoffs. After taking down the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the wild-card round, they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in the divisional round.

Next up, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. While Allen has a 0-3 playoff record against the Chiefs, the MVP finalist is playing the best football of his seven-year career.

However, the Bills aren’t winning just because of Allen’s heroics. After trading away their No. 1 wide receiver, the Bills offense scored the second-most points in the league. Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to record 30+ rushing touchdowns and 30+ touchdown receptions.

With so much success, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady became a hot candidate among franchises looking for a new head coach. While the thought of losing Brady next season hung over the team’s heads as they entered their biggest game of the season, the Bills received incredible news about the 35-year-old coordinator’s future on Saturday.

Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady Pulled Out of the Saints’ Head Coaching Search

Joe Brady, Josh Allen

GettyBills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023.

Turns out, Brady has no intention of leaving Buffalo. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady, “the architect of the Buffalo offense, has elected to remain with the Bills and pull out of the #Saints HC search… New Orleans had wanted to interview Brady a second time, along with Kellen Moore. Brady sticks in BUF.”

New Orleans analyst Nick Underhill added, “Joe Brady is not expected to explore the opportunity in New Orleans, per source. He loves it in Buffalo and sounds like he is staying put.”

With the Detroit Lions losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping Brady is a huge relief for Bills Mafia.

Bills QB Josh Allen Is ‘Grateful’ to Play in the AFC Championship Game

While there’s a lot of pressure for Allen and the Bills to finally defeat the Chiefs in the postseason, the 28-year-old is simply grateful to have the opportunity.

“Every year that you go through in this league, you learn more things about yourself, about your team, about the game of football,” Allen said, per Bills reporter Dorian Alerte. “We’re just grateful and humbled to have another opportunity at it. It’s another week that we get to play. There’s only four teams playing right now, so we look at that and we just love the opportunity that we have.”

Allen isn’t stressed about not having home field advantage, either. “We’ve gone on the road, we’ve played at home, our fans travel everywhere and anywhere that we play,” Allen said. “We’ve got the best fans in the NFL and just love … I think that the connection with our fan base is unique in the NFL.”

The winner of the Bills-Chiefs showdown will advance to play the winner of the Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles conference game in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

Read More
, ,

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Eli Ankou's headshot E. Ankou
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Micah Hyde's headshot M. Hyde
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills Get Great News Before AFC Championship Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x