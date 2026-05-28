Former Bills Running Back Signed By San Francisco 49ers

The Buffalo Bills‘ own running back situation has virtually not changed at all after leading the league in rushing in 2025.

However, there has been a change for a former Bills tailback – Fresno State alum Jordan Mims, who signed with the franchise out of college as a UDFA in 2023.

Mims, alongside fellow RB Jemar Jefferson has been signed by the San Francisco 49ers on May 28.

Jordan Mims Signed By the San Francisco 49ers

“49ers signed RBs Jordan Mims and Jermar Jefferson and waived RB Sincere McCormick.” Schefter reported.

Although Mims started his career in New York State, he has been given all of his on-field opportunities by the New Orleans Saints.

The now 26-year old was released by the Bills during final cuts in August 2026, and was subsequently signed to the Saints’ practice squad. Mims remained there for the majority of his first year in New Orleans, although he saw himself promoted to the active roster on a couple of occasions.

The California native saw all of his career production on offense come during the 2024 season, where he played in 11 games and managed 20 rushing attempts and 70 yards on the ground, alongside 12 receptions and 71 yards receiving.

Mims was subsequently cut by the Saints in May 2025 and picked up by the Tennessee Titans that July, although he was released ahead of final cuts on August 2025, and has not been on another team since then.

Do the Bills Need to Bulk Up Their Running Back Room?

The Bills had James Cook make the second-team All-Pro team in 2025 for the first time after a breakout year that saw him put up a league-high 1,621 rushing yards and 291 receiving yards. Cook also managed 14 total touchdowns on offense.

Buffalo also had – as per usual – the dual-threat ability of quarterback Josh Allen adding to their vast rushing totals. Allen produced 579 rushing yards, the fourth most of his career to-date, and generated a further 14 scores on the ground.

However, beyond Cook the position is fairly thin. 2024 fourth round pick Ray Davis has not really proved himself to be a viable full-time back in the unfortunate case that Cook has to miss time. And indeed neither has former Lions seventh round Ty Johnson. The pair combined for less than 500 yards rushing last season as RBs 2 & 3.

So unless the franchise has substantial faith in Frank Gore Jr. or undrafted free agent Desmond Reid, it would be a prudent idea for the Bills to look at bringing – either by trade or free agency – a fresh face at the position.