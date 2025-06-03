Bill QB Josh Allen Absent From OTAs for Obvious Reason

When the first day of Phase 3 of the Buffalo Bills‘ organized team activities (OTAs) kicked off last week, quarterback Josh Allen was present.

Despite his wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday, May 31, Allen reported to Orchard Park. The team captain also helped raise $1 million through his annual 117-hole challenge at Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora. All the money goes toward the Patricia Allen Fund at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

After winning this year’s MVP Award and signing a new six-year, $330 million contract with a record-breaking $250 million guaranteed, Allen made it clear he’s locked in.

“Josh is here,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters last week. “I think it says everything. He is the face of our organization. He’s the leader of our team. When he’s here, like anything else as a leader, it speaks and it holds a tremendous amount of weight.

“Like any leader, and in particular the leader of the team, those words that he says and his actions are exponentially impactful to the whole roster, the whole team.”

According to McDermott, Allen didn’t have any pre-wedding jitters. “He is as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Skipped Voluntary Practice Just Days After His Wedding to Hailee Steinfeld

Over the weekend, photos from Allen and Steinfeld’s gorgeous wedding at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara went viral on social media. The couple tied the knot at the historic hotel’s luxurious outdoor gardens. While numerous Bills players who attended the wedding, such as Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, and Spencer Brown, reported to practice on June 3, Allen was not there.

Of course, Allen’s absence was not a surprise. Nobody expected Allen back so soon after his big day. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia joked, “Bills QB Josh Allen was not at OTAs today. I wonder why.” One fan replied, “Holding out for more money??? This is a joke btw.”

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg posted, “Bills’ second OTA open to the media has just come to a close. Did not see QB Josh Allen. So weird, he’s got nothing going on 😉.”

Allen is expected back at Orchard Park when mandatory veteran minicamp kicks off on June 10.

Bills RB James Cook Remained Absent From Practice Amid Contract Negotiations

Last week, McDermott confirmed everyone reported for voluntary practice save for two players. While running back James Cook hopes to negotiate a new contract that pays him $15 million a year, pass rusher Joey Bosa is out after pulling a calf muscle during a workout at the facility.

McDermott didn’t seem too stressed over Cook’s holdout. “We’re staying in touch,” McDermott said, “like you’d expect a player and a coach to do. So, James will be here when he’s ready to be here, and we’ll move forward.”

As for Bosa, who’s missed 23 games due to injury over the past three seasons, McDermott admits his early setback is “concerning.” However, he expects the five-time Pro Bowler to be ready to go when training camp starts.