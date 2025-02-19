Hailee Steinfeld Sends Savage Message to Josh Allen’s Division Rivals

While the Buffalo Bills didn’t make it to Super Bowl LIX, the NFL Honors gave the team something to celebrate in New Orleans. Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the Most Valuable Player award, during which he thanked the entire Buffalo organization, his teammates, parents, and last but not least, his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

“You’ve been my rock; you are my best friend,” Allen said of his future bride during the conclusion of his acceptance speech. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

While Allen looks to get some much-needed rest this offseason, Steinfeld is doing press for her upcoming film, “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler. In a new interview on Wednesday, February 19, Steinfeld spoke about Allen’s surprise proposal and proved she’s the Bills No. 1 fan with a savage message about the team’s division rivals.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Comment on the AFC East Earned Applause From Bills Mafia

In a segment called “Truth or Wear,” they tested Oscar-nominated actress’ football acumen. After correctly answering that a roughing the passer penalty is 15 yards, Steinfeld needed to name the four teams in the AFC East.

Instead of naming the Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins, Steinfeld delivered a huge blow to Buffalo’s division rivals. “You got the Buffalo Bills,” she answered, “and the Bills three sons.”

One fan commented, “Zero lies detected by our queen 🤝👑.” Another person replied, “I thought she couldn’t get anymore perfect omg.” One man got nervous by the diss and posted, “Hailee, love u, but we DONT need to give the Pats, Phil’s, and Jets bulletin board material!!!!!”

The Bills won their fifth consecutive AFC East title this past season and were the only team in the division to reach the postseason.

Hailee Steinfeld Said Her ‘Blackout’ Following Josh Allen’s Proposal Lasted Longer Than You Think

Steinfeld previously mentioned in her newsletter, Beau Society, that she blacked out during Allen’s surprise proposal on November 22. However, the “Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse” star revealed she stayed in that lavender haze lasted for quite some time.

The 28-year-old still can’t pinpoint exactly when she realized Allen was getting down on knee. “I blacked out completely, I don’t think I saw anything around me for several hours. I don’t remember anything he said. I’m still in shock. I don’t know when that moment was!

“But I’m so blessed and so lucky I get to marry the man of my dreams. He planned the most perfect proposal that I could’ve ever dreamt.”

Steinfeld told “Who, What Wear” that Allen sneakily got her to dress up that day. “I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?'”

Overall, she’d change nothing. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That’s the word.”