Bills QB Josh Allen Asks Wife Hailee Steinfeld No. 1 Fan Question

While the Buffalo Bills’ 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was ugly, overcoming five turnovers and 10 penalties, Josh Allen and Co. remain undefeated.

Allen took a beating against the Chargers’ defense and appeared to injure his left knee while rushing the ball. However, when asked about a possible injury, Bills head coach Joe Brady told reporters on September 30, “I’m not concerned with Josh.” He was a full participant in practice on September 30.

Cheering Allen when the Bills host the New England Patriots in Week 4, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress welcomed their first baby together, Harper Haize, this offseason. Steinfeld, who appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” this week, spoke about the team’s 3-0 start.

When Fallon asked if they’re a little superstitious, she used one of Allen’s favorite quotes from “The Office” to answer: “We’re a little ‘stitious, you know? How can you not be?”

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Even Her Husband, Bills QB Josh Allen, Called About Her ‘Avengers’ Movie Status

Steinfeld appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her latest film, “Hexed.” However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans want to know one thing: Is she going to appear as Kate Bishop in “Avengers: Doomsday?”

The 29-year-old, who’s been fielding this question since the “Sinners” premiere in April 2025, played coy. She said, “My husband actually called me the other day and was like, ‘Are you in this?’” It appears Allen is just like everyone else when it comes to getting the inside info.

Steinfeld played Bishop in “Hawkeye” on Disney+ and voices Gwen in the animated films, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

When Fallon pressed on the topic, “I actually have no idea. Time will tell,” Steinfeld answered — which is not a no. And a very interesting way of not saying yes.

In her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld revealed she bumped into her Marvel co-star and confirmed “Avengers: Doomsday” actor, Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the MCU film.

“I got to see Florence on this trip!” she wrote. “We ran into each other backstage between talk shows. She’s currently doing press for ‘East of Eden’ which I cannot wait to see! I have to bring her on for an issue; I know you’ve been asking…”

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Next Film Is a Mother-Daughter Story

Steinfeld stars in Disney’s upcoming animated feature, “Hexed,” which premieres in theaters on November 25. “This is the first project I’ve been working on since I had my baby,” Steinfeld told Access Hollywood at D23 last month, “and throughout my pregnancy.”

“So, telling a mother-daughter story has meant so much to me, and I can’t even. It makes me want to cry, the thought of watching this with her one day. And I don’t know, maybe there’s a world in which she doesn’t know it’s me at first, and then we see how it lands… I can’t wait though.”

Steinfeld voices Billie Doe in “Hexed,” a teenage oddball who discovers she has magic powers, while Rashida Jones voices her Type-A mom. The cast also features Jodie Foster and Walton Goggins.