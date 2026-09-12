Josh Allen Shares Heartfelt Family News Before Bills-Texans Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback had an offseason he’ll never forget as he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first baby together.

“I’ve said this in a few different interviews in Buffalo, of why my ‘why’ has changed and why I’m doing this, and it’s not a personal ‘why’ anymore,” Allen told People about entering the 2026 NFL season as a father to Harper Haize.

“It’s to show this little daughter that me and my wife are trying to raise how hard you need to work to accomplish something so great, so, I don’t think that the approach changes, but the why behind it does.”

Before the Bills travel for their Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans, Allen revealed he bought himself a very nice present after the birth of their baby girl.

Josh Allen Purchased a Very Expensive Watch That He Hopes to Pass Down to Their Daughter

Speaking to GQ in a new interview this week about the “10 Things” he can’t live without, he mentioned a watch that’s incredibly special to him.

“I’ve got a nice little collection going, and I hope to continue to add more pieces as time goes on,” he said. The 2024 league MVP loves glancing at a watch to “tell the time instead of pulling out your phone and another screen in your face,” he explains. First, the Bills show off a Rolex GMT-Master II, “also known as the Bruce Wayne in terms of the color.”

“I’ve got a couple Patek’s,” Allen continued, “that are near and dear to my heart. My wife has purchased a few of them for me. One was for our wedding, so I wear that one on special occasions.”

“I do have a favorite,” Allen admits. “I bought myself a watch when my daughter was born — a Patek Pilot Alarm, it’s the rose gold edition, and it’s got a chime on it which in the watch world… is a pretty big deal.

The $330 million franchise star also only wears that watch out for special occasions. He plans to get the back engraved with Harper’s birthdate. “And hopefully, at some point, that watch will be hers.”

While the one Allen purchased seems to have been discontinued, one rose gold skew with the crystal back sells for $120,656. Another variation with a sapphire crystal back sells for $904,926.

Josh Allen Always Carries 2 Polaroids of His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and Their Daughter

Another very special item, his “first essential,” as the 30-year-old describes it — the Polaroid photos he carries with him. “The most important to me… in my wallet, I always keep two Polaroids — now two, it used to always be one,” Allen said.

“I’m not going to show you these. It’s my wife and my baby. Had a baby a few months ago. I didn’t, my wife did. Got to have them in my pocket at all times.”

Having a family encourages Allen to work even harder on the football field. “I think one is to provide for my — family and two, it’s to show this young baby that when she’s growing up, how hard life can sometimes get and how hard you have to work at certain things to accomplish some things that may be crazy to others.”