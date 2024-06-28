Bills QB Josh Allen Shows Off Beach Body on Vacation With Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making the most of the final calm weeks before training camp starts and enjoying some time at the beach.

Allen was spotted with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld on a vacation in Mexico, relaxing at the beach and spending time with friends. As People magazine noted in a June 25 report, both Allen and Steinfeld seemed to be making the most of the tropical getaway.

“The Hawkeye actress, 27, and Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, were spotted catching some rays and enjoying a beach outing with friends in Mexico on Tuesday, June 25,” the report noted. “Allen sported multicolor swim trucks with a geometric print, while his girlfriend donned a colorful bikini top and sweatpants.”

Pictures shared by People showed off Allen’s beach body as he and Steinfeld enjoyed their day at the beach. This is the second time that the couple made headlines in recent days after the two appeared at the wedding of a former Bills quarterback.

Couple Had Just Turned Heads at Kyle Allen’s Wedding

Allen and Steinfeld were first seen together in May 2023 and have gotten closer in the last year, with the actress becoming a fixture at Bills games last season. The two made headlines earlier in the week when they first traveled to Mexico to see former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen marry fiancée Summer Juraszek on June 21.

Though the couple have remained mostly private, Steinfeld has spoken up to brush aside rumors that the two were engaged. In January, Steinfeld told E! News correspondent Keltie Knight that her sparkling ring at the Golden Globes was simply a fashion choice and nothing more.

“No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute,” Steinfeld said of the ring.

When asked about her dating a famous athlete, Steinfeld admitted that she loved an athletic man.

“Listen, what isn’t it about?” Steinfeld told E! “Come on now.”

Josh Allen Focused on Upcoming Season

Though Allen has been enjoying some time away from the football field during the weeks between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp in July, he has also been working on his game in other ways during the offseason. The Bills quarterback revealed that he partnered with a sports science company to break down the mechanics of his throw and find ways to improve it.

Allen said he was forced to tweak his motion after suffering a shoulder injury last year and made some tweaks this offseason to improve efficiency, Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle reported,