Josh Allen’s Behavior Draws Attention as Rumored Wedding Date Nears

The first day of Phase 3 of the Buffalo Bills‘ organized team activities (OTAs) kicked off on May 27.

Save for two players, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed everyone else reported for voluntary practices during Tuesday’s press conference. While running back James Cook hopes to negotiate a new contract that pays him $15 million a year, pass rusher Joey Bosa is out after pulling a calf muscle last week.

McDermott didn’t seem too stressed over Cook’s holdout. “We’re staying in touch,” McDermott said, “like you’d expect a player and a coach to do. So, James will be here when he’s ready to be here, and we’ll move forward.”

As for Bosa, who’s missed 23 games due to injury over the past three seasons, McDermott admits his early setback is “concerning.” However, he expects the five-time Pro Bowler to be ready to go when training camp starts.

While McDermott is thrilled with the team’s near-perfect attendance, he gave Bills quarterback Josh Allen special praise for attending voluntary workouts. After Dion Dawkins seemed to leak the news that Allen plans to wed actress Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday, May 31, just days away from the start of OTAs, his attendance drew more attention than usual.

Sean McDermott Didn’t Reveal Any Wedding Details, But Described Bills QB Josh Allen’s Demeanor



“Josh is here,” McDermott told reporters. “I think it says everything. He is the face of our organization. He’s the leader of our team. When he’s here, like anything else as a leader, it speaks and it holds a tremendous amount of weight.

“Like any leader, and in particular the leader of the team, those words that he says and his actions are exponentially impactful to the whole roster, the whole team.”

Three years ago, Allen skipped two OTA practices to participate in “The Match,” a celebrity golf tournament alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, after winning this year’s MVP Award and signing a new six-year, $330 million contract with a record-breaking $250 million guaranteed, the 29-year-old is letting everyone know he’s locked in — even with a highly anticipated wedding possibly days away.

McDermott avoided giving any details on his quarterback’s upcoming nuptials, “I’m not gonna get into any of that. Good try on that,” but he described the future groom’s demeanor in Orchard Park. “He is as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is.”

With Dawkins walking back his comments on Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding date, it’s unclear when the famous couple plans to officially tie the knot.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Will Be ‘Intimate But Extravagant’: Report

A source told US Weekly of Steinfeld and Allen’s wedding in March, “They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now. It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Organized Team Activities for the Bills run May 27-29, June 2-3, and June 5. Mandatory minicamp for veteran players runs June 10-12.