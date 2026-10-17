Josh Allen’s Family Announces Major News Before Bills-Raiders Game

The Buffalo Bills, fresh off defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, stayed in Southern California to prepare for their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The location is great for Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, who owns an $8 million home in Encino. The West Coast game is also more convenient for Allen’s sisters, who reside in Northern California and Arizona.

Allen’s older sister, Nicala Madden, her husband Brayden, and their two boys, Kashtyn, 2, and Cooper, 3, made it to SoFi Stadium for the overtime thriller.

Allen’s younger sister, MaKenna Allen, attended the primetime matchup with her boyfriend, Tristan Rehorn. Steinfeld, of course, was also in attendance, and her debut appearance during ESPN’s broadcast immediately went viral.

Allen and Steinfeld’s baby girl, Harper, stayed home for the game. While it’s unclear if his family plans to travel to Las Vegas for the Bills-Raiders showdown, Nicala shared some very exciting news before the game.

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Becoming an Uncle (Again!) After His Sister Announced Her Pregnancy

Nicala posted a sweet video of the family on the beach and wrote, “Everything we ever wanted, and a little more. 🥹🤍 How lucky are we 🫶🏻.” She added text in the video that read, “Officially outnumbered, baby #3 coming in March 2027.”

While she included a pink heart in the announcement video, that doesn’t mean they’re expecting a girl.

Nicala added on her Instagram Stories, “Not finding out the gender until baby comes but curious what you think!”

MaKenna wrote in the comments section, “So precious! 🤍Can’t wait to meet baby #3🫶🏻.” Hayley Beane, wife of Bills general manager Brandon Beane, commented, “Congratulations!!” Erin Kelly-Bean, daughter of Bills legend Jim Kelly, added another, “Congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Allen’s older sister is a real estate agent and entrepreneur who co-founded Hush & Holler, a luxury bamboo pajama company. The Bills quarterback is also an uncle to his brother Jason’s three kids.

Josh Allen Says Coming Home to His Wife & Baby Made Him a Better Quarterback

During an appearance on “Fitz & Whit” with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth last month, Allen described how fatherhood has helped him as a quarterback.

“I alluded to earlier, being my own worst critic, right? Sometimes I do get into a space of negative self-talk,” Allen admits. “But as you guys know with your kids, when you go home, they don’t know anything about that. They don’t care about that. They’re just happy to see you.”

“That smile that hits their face when you walk into that door, there is nothing like it. And maybe it allows me to compartmentalize better of when I’m at work, it is all about work. When I step home, I can leave it at the door and be with my family and be a dad and be the best husband that I can be.”

“So, I don’t know. I think it just kind of sets a freshness, a newness, and it just kind of aligns with what else is going on in my professional career.”