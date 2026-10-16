Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Special News From Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams put on a show for Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen helped lead Buffalo to an overtime victory, rushing for 121 yards, 90 of which came in the final 20 minutes. He also passed for 210 yards.

“Just didn’t feel like I was in a rhythm early, wasn’t taking some of the underneath stuff,” Allen told reporters after the game. “Fighting mechanically some stuff right now that I’m working on. But I felt like in that second half I got into a rhythm. Guys made some plays. It’s awesome stuff.”

While exiting the field at SoFi Stadium, Allen searched for his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. “Is my wife in one of these suites somewhere?”

Fans have begged to see the Oscar-nominated actress appear on the jumbotron during a game, and after three years with Allen, it finally happened. And the viral moment did not disappoint.

“Let’s go Josh! Let’s [expletive go!” she yelled as her husband rushed 15 yards to reach the Rams’ 5-yard line during the final two minutes of regulation.

Hailee Steinfeld Shared Multiple Photos From the ‘Extra Special’ Bills-Rams Game

Steinfeld did not bring their baby girl, Harper, to the game. With an evening kickoff, it was way past their daughter’s bedtime.

The 29-year-old reacted to the Bills game and her big TV appearance in her newsletter, Beau Society. She wrote, “This week has been full of highlights. Monday night was a big one. The official Hexed trailer debuted during Monday Night Football, so did some of my f-bombs…”

Steinfeld is starring in the Disney animated film, “Hexed,” which releases in theaters next month. However, merely being baby-free at the game felt like a mini vacation.

“A night out with friends is always a treat. But Monday night’s game was extra special,” Steinfeld wrote. “Those of us with little kids kept joking that it felt like ‘parents’ night out.’ One of my friends brought her two older boys along. They were buzzing. We joked about how when you’re a kid, staying up past your bedtime on a school night feels like Christmas.”

Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shared 2 Food Items She Loves That You ‘Can’t Really Get in Buffalo’

With the Bills taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 6, Allen and the team remained in Southern California following their win over the Rams.

Steinfeld owns a house in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA, about 80 miles from Dana Point. She purchased John Fogerty’s former home for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com. The 9,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a massive backyard with a built-in pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen.

While in town, there are few spots she must eat. “I have a few niche food cravings every time I’m in LA,” she wrote. “I need two things I can’t really get in Buffalo: great Mexican and Matzo ball soup from an authentic Jewish deli. LA is a goldmine for both.”

For Mexican food, she suggests Sol y Luna. As for Jewish deli fare, she suggests Brent’s Dli, Art’s Deli, and Beverly Glen Deli.