Video of Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral During Bills-Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills faced a tough test against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Following Buffalo’s frustrating loss to the New England Patriots last week, this gave Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. a chance to make a statement in primetime.

Allen made history against Los Angeles, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first five games of a season. While it looked like Buffalo had the game in the bag, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Kyren Williams for a touchdown with just five seconds left in regulation, sending the matchup into overtime with a 34-34 tie.

After Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau blocked the Rams’ field-goal attempt, Allen drove his team down the field, setting up kicker Tyler Bass to drill the 45-yard game-winner. For the first time in Allen’s nine-year NFL career — he got a win in OT.

While the Bills put on a show, Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, nearly stole the spotlight in the fourth quarter.

ESPN’s Cameras Showed Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, on National TV for the First Time

Ever since Steinfeld first started dating Allen in 2023, she’s always kept a low profile at Bills games. The Oscar-nominated actress stays away from TV cameras and avoids posting on social media

However, after three years together, a glamorous wedding in Southern California last June, and welcoming their first baby together this offseason, Steinfeld was finally shown on the big screen during a Bills game.

While TV cameras captured a glimpse of Steinfeld during Buffalo’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in 2023, it was incredibly brief. During Monday Night Football on October 12, viewers saw Steinfeld, decked out in Bills gear, rooting for her man.

She appeared in the suite with her best friend Greer Gustavson, and her husband, Demitri Lerios.

A woman posted, “Wow first time they have showed her!” One fan commented, “Hailee’s reaction says it all 🥰 Josh had her hyped!” Another person wrote, “Beautiful ❤️ I wish they would show her alot more.”

Fans Hope to See Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Baby Girl at a Bills Game This Year

Steinfeld and Allen announced that they welcomed their first baby in April. During the offseason, she shared in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, how they’ve lived a simpler life since Harper Haize’s arrival.

“People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”

While fans hope to see Harper at a game this season, neither Allen nor Steinfeld has shared a photo featuring Harper’s face on social media. If their baby girl does make it to a game, they will likely continue to keep her away from cameras.