Hailee Steinfeld Posts Rare Josh Allen Tribute Before Super Bowl

While the Buffalo Bills failed to make it to the Super Bowl, the team still had a pretty big night in New Orleans on February 6. Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors on Thursday evening.

Allen finished the regular season passing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed to have the award in the bag after earning first-team All-Pro honors, more voters felt Allen, named second-team All-Pro, added the most value to his team.

Sitting in the front row as Allen accepted the award, his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. While Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress started dating in May 2023 and got engaged in November, this marked their first joint red-carpet appearance.

Over the past year and a half, Steinfeld’s posted a total of two photos of Allen on Instagram, including their shared engagement post. So, her tribute to the Bills star on Saturday, February 8 immediately drew attention.

She posted a picture of her future husband accepting the award at the Saenger Theatre and wrote to her 20.3 million followers, “That’s MVP Josh Allen to you! 👑.” Allen wrote in the comments, “I love you ❤️‍🔥.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Thanked Hailee Steinfeld in His Thank You Speech

Speaking to the crowd at the Saenger Theatre, Allen thanked the Bill owner general manager, and head coach. “Terry and Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott – thank you guys for drafting me seven and half years ago. Feels just like yesterday, it really does,” Allen said.

“I know this is an individual award and it says, ‘Most Valuable Player’ on it, but I think it’s derived from team success, and I love my team… we’ve got such a great locker room in Buffalo.”

The 28-year-old gave a shout-out to his parents, Joel and LaVonne Allen, “who in my 20-plus years of playing football, going down to Pop Warner, I bet they’ve missed maybe 15 games in their entire life. They are so dedicated to supporting me.”

The Bills franchise star ended his speech with a nod to Steinfeld. “You’ve been my rock; you are my best friend,” Allen said. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

Josh Allen Gave Hailee Steinfeld the Ultimate Compliment Before Winning MVP



Allen seemed to confirm that Steinfeld would accompany him to the NFL Honors while speaking the AP earlier in the week about what to wear to the event. He noted that the “Pitch Perfect” star was with him and credited “the connections she has” for helping him fit the right fit.

“The only person I care that thinks I look good is my fiancée, that’s all that matters to me. I don’t care what I look like. If she thinks I look good? That’s fine with me.”

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game, E! News asked Steinfeld if she was proud of his accomplishments. “Oh my God. To say the least,” she answered on January 28. “I am so proud of that man and everything he has done, and everything that team has done together. He is the hardest working person I know.”