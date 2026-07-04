When it comes to having an elite quarterback in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have enjoyed watching Josh Allen turn into one of the league’s best.

Allen, 30, isn’t slowing down either, throwing for 3,668 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and rushing for 579 yards with 14 rushing TDs last season.

And according to Pro Football Focus, there’s not a single quarterback out there that’s better than No. 17 in Buffalo.

Bills QB Josh Allen Hit With Glowing Take Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

PFF’s Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote more on why they believe Josh Allen is the NFL’s top quarterback ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

“Following a sluggish first two years of his career, Allen has been on a heater ever since. He has earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in six straight seasons, becoming the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since PFF began charting in 2006. The 2024 MVP has recorded 141 big-time throws over the past four years, 23 more than the next-closest quarterback. His 79 career rushing touchdowns are already the most by a quarterback in NFL history, surpassing Cam Newton’s previous record.

The only thing Allen is missing now is a Lombardi Trophy.”

That last sentence is what matters most. It’s great having a quarterback of Allen’s caliber, but he needs to convert that talent into Super Bowl wins, and it’s now or never for the Bills.

“…the goal remains the same, and that’s to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York,” Allen said. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen.”

For those who are curious, here are the other QBs ranked in the top 5 on PFF’s list:

Joe Burrow (2), Lamar Jackson (3), Patrick Mahomes (4), Matthew Stafford (5).

Everything Runs Through Allen, But When Will the Bills Answer an Uncomfortable Question

While Josh Allen is a major part of the team’s success, when will other key players on the team step up and outperform expectations?

“Despite the top football executive’s consolidated power and a new head coach, the Buffalo Bills — as always — will go as far as their franchise quarterback takes them,” The Athletic’s Tim Graham wrote.

“The Bills also lost quality players and, thus far, have failed to make any moves that go beyond what the team always was: Josh Allen and a bunch of people hoping his cape is strong enough to pull everybody on a long ride.”

Everyone who watches the NFL knows how talented Allen is, yet it feels as though the team surrounding him doesn’t have the fire to push the Bills over the hump.

Will this season be different? That’s a question many want the answer to.

“A lot of new. We’re gonna figure things out,” Allen said. “Obviously, we go to camp July 28. That’s really where you make your team. But like you said, a lot of new faces, offense, defense, staff-wise. New stadium. New head coach. So, there is a lot of new, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and really learning each other and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester.”

All that’s left is to see whether these new changes and new faces can make the type of impact Bills fans have been waiting to see.