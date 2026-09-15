Bills’ Josh Allen Predicted to Win Major Award by Former Super Bowl-Winning QB

The Buffalo Bills battled their way to a hard-fought 36-31 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1, and per usual, Josh Allen was leading the way with another dominant performance under center. Allen completed 20 of his 29 passes in the air for 334 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 23 yards and another pair of scores on six carries.

Aside from a risky throw that nearly resulted in a game-ending interception late in the fourth quarter, this was as clean an outing as you could have asked for from Allen. We have seen him star in Buffalo for years now, but with so much on the line in 2026, this was precisely the sort of performance the Bills were looking for from him. If you ask former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, he believes Allen could be well on his way to winning a major NFL award.

Russell Wilson Predicts Bills’ Josh Allen to Win 2026 NFL MVP Award

Over the past few years, Allen has turned himself into arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. He has four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors to his name, while also winning the 2024 MVP Award. Simply put, anytime Allen is on the field, Buffalo has a shot to win, no matter who its opponent is.

For the most part, Allen was his usual self in 2025, but he found himself getting plagued by turnovers, which ultimately played a big role in the Bills getting bounced from the playoffs by the Denver Broncos. Buffalo spent the offseason loading up again, and in Week 1 at least, Allen was in complete control against one of the best defenses in the league.

Despite all his accomplishments, Allen hasn’t been able to lead the Bills on a Super Bowl run yet, but he looked intent on changing that in Week 1. It’s only one game, but Wilson believes that Allen knows what is at stake for him and Buffalo, which is why he predicted that he will win the second MVP Award of his career.

“I think that he has a definite chance to win it,” Wilson said on “Set Hut!” “I’m calling it out that he’s probably gonna win it this year, because I think he knows it’s time for the Buffalo Bills. New stadium … new coach. Obviously, the coach has been with him in Joe Brady, but I think it’s gonna make a difference this year.”

Josh Allen Has His Sights Set on a Bigger Goal Than MVP Win

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after 36-31 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The individual accolades for Allen are well-deserved, but at this point, he’s won pretty much everything you can in that department. The last remaining thing for Allen to do is win a Super Bowl, and while he isn’t necessarily approaching the end of his career, it’s not a stretch to suggest that he’s only going to have a couple more real shots at reaching the top of the proverbial mountain in the NFL.

Buffalo’s defense has some things that need to be ironed out, but it will have time to do so, thanks in large part to what Allen is able to do on the other side of the ball. If Allen wins MVP, that’d be great, and the way he played in Week 1 indicates he very well may be capable of doing so. At the end of the day, though, the main goal is to win a Super Bowl, and the Bills will look to take another step towards that goal by beating the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.