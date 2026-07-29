Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Emotional Message About His Daughter

Leaving for training camp feels a little different for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen this year, as he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first baby together just a few months ago.

“I’ve said this in a few different interviews in Buffalo, of why my ‘why’ has changed and why I’m doing this, and it’s not a personal ‘why’ anymore,” Allen told People of entering the 2026 NFL season as a father to Harper Haize.

“It’s to show this little daughter that me and my wife are trying to raise how hard you need to work to accomplish something so great, so, I don’t think that the approach changes, but the why behind it does.”

Allen’s goal as he enters his ninth year in the NFL remains the same — bringing Buffalo their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

However, the 30-year-old quarterback will also be the first to tell you the most important job he has in life is being a dad. One day before the first practice at St. John Fisher University, a video emerged on social media that showed just how he’s changed since becoming a dad.

Josh Allen Held Back Tears Discussing His Daughter at a Charity Event

Allen held his annual “117 Hole for Children’s Fundraising event in May, during which 17 golfers play 117 holes to raise money for The Patricia Allen Fund in partnership with Golisano Children’s Hospital.

A video of the 2024 league MVP speaking to the crowd at the event was shared by Pat Spinsosa on July 28. While Allen’s has worked closely with the young patients for years, it all hits different now that he’s a father himself.

“Having my daughter,” Allen says before getting choked up and taking a beat to compose himself. “I look at parents differently, because I can picture myself in that situation now where I never could. So I just want to say, you guys are inspiring to me, as well, and everybody here.

“That’s what The Patricia Allen Fund was made for — was not just to help support these kids, but to support these families that are going through such hard times… and this year has just been so different. I can’t really put into words what it means. But I know that feeling of holding your son or daughter and wanting to take away every pain that they may feel.”

Fans Loved Seeing Bills Star Josh Allen So Vulnerable

The video quickly racked up over 42,000 likes. One fan commented, “This is OUR guy. Super Bowl ring or not, you are one in a million. You lead by example and walk the walk. You are a gift to these kids and families and a gift to the entire Buffalo community. GO BILLS, GO JOSH ALLEN.”

Another person wrote, “Never loved a stranger more than I love Josh Allen. What a dude.” One man added, “Parenthood changes your entire perspective in an instant. It’s crazy how much weight and understanding you feel for other parents once you become one yourself.”

Allen personally donated $117,000, and the golf tournament raised over $775,000. Overall, The Patricia Allen Fund has raised over $17 million since the quarterback launched the charity in honor of his grandmother in 2020.