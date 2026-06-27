Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Biggest Life Lesson

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are basking in their life as new parents.

While Allen announced the birth of their daughter in April, they waited to reveal her name, Harper Haize Allen, until earlier this month.

Steinfeld shared a heartfelt letter to Harper in her newsletter, Beau Society. “Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?” she wrote.

“You, whose tiny fingers already wrap around mine with a trust I pray I never take for granted. You, whose dad is officially outnumbered when it comes to choosing a movie for movie night, though I suspect he’ll secretly love every minute of it.”

The 29-year-old actress has opened up about how much her life has changed since becoming a mom. In the most recent issue of Beau Society, Steinfeld addressed what she still struggles with and if she has any regrets.

Hailee Steinfeld ‘Never in a Million Years’ Thought This Is Where She’d Be in Life at ‘Almost 30’

While Allen and Steinfeld celebrated the Bills star’s 30th birthday in May, the Oscar-nominated actress doesn’t turn 30 until December. As she prepares for the new decade of life, she reflected on a reader writing in to say they “struggle with the fact that I have no idea what my life will look like in the upcoming years!”

Steinfeld replied, “The truth is, none of us do! I struggle with this sometimes. But with all the changes that have occurred in my life over the past few years, I’ve learned to accept that no two days are alike…

“I think the work is learning to be okay with not knowing exactly what will happen next. Never in a million years would my 20-year-old self have thought that this was where I’d be at almost 30. Life will surprise you.”

As for the most important life lesson she can impart, “there is nothing like being completely present with yourself.

“My 20s have absolutely included listening a little too closely to the wrong advice from the wrong people and taking things too personally. But if I had only learned to be present with myself sooner, I would’ve had an easier time prioritizing what’s in front of me, letting things roll off my shoulders, and trusting my instincts, which have always been really strong.”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Learned Plenty of Lessons ‘The Hard Way’

While the “Sinners” star may appear to have a perfect life, “I learned plenty of lessons the hard way,” Steinfeld admits. However, she’s learned and grown from those mistakes.

“There were decisions I knew deep down in my gut didn’t feel right. But I wouldn’t change them. In fact, I feel so grateful for them because I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today any other way.

“So when I think back on my 20-year-old self, what would I tell her? You’re actually doing it all right. Everything might feel wrong, but you’re doing it right because you’re going through it. And as everyone says, it does get so much better.”