Viral Video Shows Bills QB Josh Allen Having Wild Time at Teammate’s Wedding

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can add a new talent to his arsenal — wedding singer.

A viral video showed Allen getting loose at tight end Dawson Knox’s wedding on June 30, singing with a group of teammates at the reception. The video, shared on X by reporter Dov Kleiman, showed Allen and teammates bouncing to the Killers’ song “Mr. Brightside” and singing along boisterously.

Josh Allen and fellow #Bills teammates having a blast at Dawson Knox’s wedding pic.twitter.com/U0ipYgZCVF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 5, 2024

The video appeared to have been taken at some point later in the reception, with Allen ditching his tie and unbuttoning the top button on his dress shirt. The clip arracted some viral attention and plenty of comments from football fans.

Bills Fans React to Wild Video

The video brought a range of reactions from fans, with many happy to see Allen and teammates enjoying the offseason.

“That looks like the best time ever,” one person wrote on X.

Others said the video made them like Allen even more than they already did.

“Anyone that says anything bad about Josh Allen is dead to me forever,” posted another.

But the video also attracted some stray criticism among those who thought Allen and his Bills teammates weren’t taking the offseason serious enough. Allen is no stranger to such criticism, hearing it last season when he opted to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am immediately after the season ended.

Allen had said at the completion of the 2022 season that he needed time to rest his ailing elbow, and some fans believed the golf tournament was a bad choice.

“Rest? Wasn’t he just golfing? LOL Joshua please heal up,” one fan posted in response to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report that Allen’s injury was more significant than originally known. “We need you at 100%.”

Josh Allen Focused on Improving

While he may have had a good time at Knox’s wedding in Tennessee, Allen has not been slacking this offseason. The quarterback revealed that he took a high-tech approach to improving his game, partnering with a sports science company to reduce inefficiencies in his throwing motion.

As Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle reported, Allen worked with a California-based sports science company called Biometrek to capture his throwing motion on a series of high-speed cameras and studying the results. The company then helped Allen find small ways to improve and become a more effective thrower.

“I wouldn’t call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up,” Allen said. “Anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it’s gonna feel really good, sometimes it’s not gonna feel really good. It’s just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you’re trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.”

Allen said a shoulder injury suffered early last season forced him to change his throwing motion, but acknowledged that all NFL quarterbacks could use some help in improving their throws.

“I think that there’s inefficiencies that every quarterback can find,” Allen said. “You show me the perfect throw, I’ll tell you something wrong with it probably.”